University of Mississippi Investigates Racist Monkey Gestures by Students

The University of Mississippi launches an investigation after Ring camera footage showed students mimicking monkeys outside an apartment, sparking outrage and calls for accountability on campus.

The University of Mississippi has initiated a formal investigation into a disturbing incident captured on a residential Ring camera, where students were observed making racist monkey gestures outside an apartment door. The incident, which occurred on November 6 at approximately 8:37 pm, has ignited a fierce debate regarding campus safety and racial hostility within the student body.

Details of the Viral Camera Footage

Jakiyra Metcalf, a student at the University of Mississippi, shared the surveillance clip on social media platforms including TikTok and Facebook on a Saturday, captioning the post with a question regarding the behavior depicted. The timestamped video reveals a young woman approaching the apartment door while banging on her chest and producing monkey-like noises. A second student joined the display by jumping up and down and mimicking similar sounds, while a third individual walked behind them with a visible smile, appearing to endorse the actions.

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One of the participants was recorded laughing as the group departed from the camera's view. Metcalf later clarified in the comments section that the individuals involved were identified as her neighbors living in the apartment directly above her unit. The footage quickly accumulated widespread attention, prompting numerous users to express their shock and demand institutional action from the university administration.

University Response and Condemnation

An official representative for the University of Mississippi confirmed that the institution had been made aware of the video and is currently conducting an internal review of the matter. The university statement explicitly condemned the actions shown in the clip, describing the behavior as offensive, hurtful, and entirely unacceptable within the academic community.

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The administration emphasized that such conduct violates the core values of the institution and has pledged to address the incident through appropriate disciplinary or investigative channels. This formal response follows a surge of public outcry from students, alumni, and community members who have contacted school officials to express their displeasure and request concrete measures to ensure a respectful environment for all students.

Neighbors' Account and Conflicting Explanations

Bethany Joyy, a resident in the same building, provided a detailed account of the events on Facebook, stating that her roommates and she are the ones living downstairs from the individuals in the video. Joyy noted that her roommate, Tasha Bolton, who is the mother of one of Metcalf's roommates, shared the video with university administration to demand answers. Bolton described the incident as absolutely disgusting and unacceptable, asserting that college should be a place where young adults can learn and feel safe.

Joyy claimed that her group had previously spoken to the upstairs neighbors about noise issues, which led to an apology at that time. However, Joyy stated that the behavior resumed after they returned to their apartment, with the noises continuing even while they were inside. Upon reviewing the Ring camera footage, they confronted the individuals, who allegedly continued making the noises during the conversation before eventually apologizing after the video had been uploaded online.

Stimming Claim and Social Media Fallout

In her social media post, Joyy reported that the individuals involved attributed their behavior to stimming, a self-regulatory behavior often associated with neurodevelopmental conditions. She argued that the explanation was inconsistent with the footage, pointing out that another Ring camera across the hall remained untouched during the incident. Joyy emphasized that the group's primary concern upon apology was whether the video would be deleted, suggesting a lack of genuine remorse for the racist nature of the gestures.

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She reiterated that her group had always been respectful neighbors and had reported the incident to both their property manager and university officials. The viral nature of the clip has led to hundreds of comments on social media, with many users expressing their support for Metcalf and condemning the actions of the students. Comments included offers to help contact the university and expressions of shame on behalf of the perpetrators.

Community Reaction and Calls for Accountability

The incident has sparked a broader conversation about race and safety on campus, with many users describing the gestures as targeted and disturbing. One commenter expressed deep shame and sorrow for the experience, calling the actions vile and grotesque, and urging the university to treat the matter with the severity it deserves.

Another user stated they were writing an email to the university administration to formally complain, hoping that the individuals involved would face suspension or other disciplinary measures. The widespread sharing of the video has served as a rallying point for students advocating for stricter accountability regarding racist behavior and harassment within the student housing areas of the University of Mississippi.