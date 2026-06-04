University of Mississippi Researchers Launch County‑Level HIV Prevention Gap Index for the Deep South

A new study from the University of Mississippi presents a Prevention Gap Index that maps HIV prevalence against the availability of testing, PrEP, and treatment services across 877 southern counties, highlighting structural inequities and guiding targeted public‑health interventions.

A team of researchers from the University of Mississippi has created a new analytical tool that could reshape how public‑health officials and policymakers allocate resources to combat HIV in the Deep South .

The study, which appears in the journal Frontiers in Public Health, introduces a county‑level Prevention Gap Index that blends data on the number of people living with HIV with the availability of key prevention and treatment services such as testing sites, pre‑exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) programs, and antiretroviral therapy clinics. By scoring each of the 877 counties across the southern United States, the index highlights where the burden of infection outpaces the local health‑care infrastructure.

The researchers stress that a high index score does not indict a community; rather, it signals a mismatch between need and service provision that can be addressed through targeted interventions. The investigators, including instructional assistant professor Precious Edet and assistant professor Ruaa Al Juboori, emphasize that the South bears a disproportionate share of the nation's HIV epidemic.

Nearly half of all new diagnoses in the United States occur in the region, and Mississippi ranks third nationally for new infections, trailing only Washington, D.C. , and Georgia. Structural factors-persistent poverty, limited health‑care access, entrenched stigma, and broader social inequalities-exacerbate the problem, creating pockets where both prevalence and vulnerability are high but prevention resources are scarce.

In their analysis, 220 counties exhibited a pronounced prevention gap, meaning they have high HIV rates while offering relatively weak or insufficient prevention services. These counties also tend to have larger Black populations and lower income and education levels, underscoring the intersection of racial and socioeconomic disparities with public‑health outcomes. The practical implications of the Prevention Gap Index are clear.

Public‑health leaders can use the scorecard to prioritize funding, expand mobile testing units, develop community‑based PrEP distribution, and strengthen linkage‑to‑care pathways in the most underserved areas. For Mississippi, the study points to the Delta region as a critical focus, where HIV prevalence coincides with long‑standing structural disadvantage.

By directing resources to counties with the highest gap scores, officials aim to reduce travel distances for patients, shorten delays in diagnosis, and close gaps in ongoing care, ultimately curbing transmission and improving health outcomes. The researchers propose that a coordinated effort combining state agencies, local health departments, and community organizations will be essential to transform the index from a data product into a catalyst for real‑world change





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