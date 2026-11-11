University of Mississippi students protest racist video after white students make monkey noises

Three black Ole Miss residents faced racist gestures from white students filmed by a doorbell camera, prompting an apology, withdrawal, and ongoing university investigation.

Three black students at the University of Mississippi reported that white classmates made racist monkey noises and chest‑pounding gestures in front of their doorbell camera on Friday night, sparking a viral video and a campus investigation.

Incident Details and Student Reaction

Jakiyra Metcalf, 18, first saw the disturbing clip on her phone. She and Victoria G Johnson stepped outside to confront the intruders. Johnson noted that one of the white students, later identified as Alaina Kunes, apologized, but another persisted in taunting the students after the apology, describing the gesture as a "slap in the face."

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Metcalf reminded the trespassers that such actions are "very disrespectful" and told them they should not repeat the behavior if they encounter other doors. All three students later posted the footage online with the caption "What do we have to say about this?"

Alaina Kunes' Apology and Withdrawal

Kunes issued a public apology stating she had never met the black students and was unaware of their race before the incident. She expressed regret, said she could never truly understand the pain caused, and pledged to cooperate with the university's investigation.

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Following harassment from peers and the broader community, Kunes withdrew from the University of Mississippi, as reported by TMZ on Tuesday. A law firm representing her has issued a short statement with no further comment.

University Response and Ongoing Investigation

Vice chancellor of student affairs Shawnboda Mead issued a statement condemning the "deeply troubling" behavior, emphasizing that it does not reflect the university's values. All students involved have been approached by the school as part of an ongoing inquiry.

Despite the discomfort, Metcalf, Caldwell and Johnson have opted to remain at Ole Miss, where they study nursing, radiology, and psychology. Johnson hopes the incident will encourage other students facing similar harassment to speak out.

Mixed Reactions and Future Actions

Metcalf expressed mixed feelings about Kunes' apology, noting that the gestures still hurt. Caldwell agreed, stating that an apology cannot undo the damage. Johnson's mother, Chiquita Lao, also said that accountability is needed while expressing concern for the students' future.

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The students have deferred to the university to determine any disciplinary measures against the perpetrators. The incident has raised national outrage and highlighted ongoing racial tensions within college campuses.