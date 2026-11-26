New research from the University of Sharjah reveals an inverse relationship between breastfeeding and maternal depression across four Low- and Middle-Income Countries.

Researchers from the University of Sharjah have published a comprehensive study on November 26, 2026, examining the complex relationship between breastfeeding and depressive symptoms among mothers in selected Low- and Middle-Income Countries (LMICs). This multi-country analysis provides new empirical evidence on how maternal mental health intersects with infant feeding practices in regions where such data has historically been scarce.

Core Findings on Maternal Mental Health

The study specifically targets the gap in literature regarding the association between breastfeeding and maternal mental health in low-income nations. The authors surveyed mothers in four distinct countries: Lesotho and Mozambique in Africa, alongside Nepal and Bangladesh in South Asia. By analyzing Demographic and Health Survey (DHS) data, the researchers constructed a pooled sample of 12,257 mothers aged 15 to 49 years to assess the prevalence of depressive symptoms.

Also read University of Talca Study: Physical Fatigue Reduces Motivation for Mental and Physical Effort

Global estimates indicate that maternal depression affects approximately 10% to 13% of pregnant women and roughly 13% of mothers worldwide, with prevalence rates climbing to 19.8% in low- and middle-income countries. To ensure accurate assessment, the researchers utilized DHS items adapted from the Patient Health Questionnaire (PHQ). The analysis employed country-specific and pooled logistic regression models, carefully adjusting for critical variables such as maternal age, education level, and household wealth to isolate the impact of breastfeeding.

Cross-Country Statistical Variations

The statistical results indicate a generally inverse association between breastfeeding and depression, though the strength and statistical significance of this relationship varied significantly across the studied nations. The authors noted that more consistent effects were observed in Bangladesh and within the pooled analysis overall. Among the entire pooled sample of 12,257 participants, 94.3% reported no depressive symptoms, while only 5.7% reported the presence of depressive symptoms.

Advertisement

Despite the high overall rate of breastfeeding in the pooled sample, where 96.1% of participants were breastfeeding at the time of the survey, substantial cross-country variation was evident. In Lesotho, data from 793 respondents showed that 93.7% reported no depressive symptoms compared to 6.3% who did. At the time of the survey, 92.3% of respondents in Lesotho were breastfeeding, while 7.7% were classified as non-lactating mothers.

In Mozambique, the study analyzed 5,092 respondents, of whom 92.4% reported no depressive symptoms and 7.6% reported depressive symptoms. Breastfeeding was highly prevalent in this region, with 96.3% of respondents breastfeeding at the time of the survey, leaving only 3.7% classified as non-lactating mothers. These figures highlight the strong cultural and behavioral adherence to breastfeeding in the surveyed African contexts.

Breastfeeding Rates in Asian Contexts

The data from South Asia revealed similar patterns of high breastfeeding prevalence coupled with varying levels of maternal distress. In Bangladesh, among 4,971 respondents, 96.0% reported no depressive symptoms while only 4.0% reported depressive symptoms. Breastfeeding was widespread, with 95.7% of mothers breastfeeding at the time of the survey and 4.3% classified as non-lactating mothers.

Nepal exhibited the highest breastfeeding rate among the countries studied, at 98.9%, with only 1.1% of participants classified as non-lactating mothers. Among the 1,401 participants surveyed in Nepal, 94.9% reported no depressive symptoms, while 5.1% reported depressive symptoms. These statistics underscore the near-universal nature of breastfeeding in Nepal and its correlation with the mental health metrics captured by the study.

Advertisement

Policy Implications for Integrated Health Services

The findings hold significant implications for maternal and child health policy, particularly in low-income countries where breastfeeding promotion platforms are already widely established. The authors suggest that these existing platforms could serve as effective entry points for integrating maternal mental health support into routine care. High-quality breastfeeding counseling has been shown to improve feeding practices and reduce maternal distress, suggesting that leveraging these entry points could yield dual benefits for families.

The authors argue that policy efforts must reflect contextual variation across different regions. In settings where breastfeeding is nearly universal, additional focus may be needed to support women experiencing breastfeeding challenges or depressive symptoms, as these individuals may be less visible within routine health services. The findings are particularly relevant in African settings, where many mothers face persistent socioeconomic pressures that may exacerbate mental health struggles.

Future Directions and Research Limitations

To maximize the benefits of breastfeeding interventions, the researchers note that strategies may need to incorporate broader structural supports. These could include reducing maternal workload, improving nutrition, and expanding access to postpartum mental health services. The authors caution against overinterpreting their results, acknowledging limitations such as the focus on only four countries. They call for further research to explore underlying mechanisms and to inform tailored, context-specific interventions in diverse healthcare settings globally.