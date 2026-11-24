New research from the University of Talca reveals that endurance exercise decreases motivation for both physical and cognitive tasks without impairing actual cognitive performance.

A recent investigation published in the journal Scientific Reports by the University of Talca in Chile has determined that prolonged physical exertion significantly diminishes the motivation to undertake both physical and mental tasks. The study, which analyzed data from 62 healthy young men, demonstrates that while physical fatigue alters perceived effort costs, it does not impair objective cognitive performance under the tested conditions. These findings provide clarity on how physiological states influence decision-making regarding future labor and mental engagement.

Core Mechanisms of Effort Discounting

The researchers utilized two crossover experiments to isolate the effects of exercise intensity on participant behavior and cognitive output. Participants cycled for 50 to 60 minutes at either somewhat hard intensity, corresponding to a rating of perceived exertion of 13 to 14, or at extremely light intensity, serving as the control with a rating of 7 to 8. This experimental design allowed for a direct comparison of motivational states between high-exertion and low-exertion physiological conditions without introducing unrelated variables.

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The primary mechanism observed was an increase in effort-related reward discounting for both physical and cognitive tasks following strenuous activity. Effort discounting describes the neuroeconomic phenomenon where the value of a reward decreases as the required effort to obtain it increases. The data showed that physical exertion significantly raised the threshold for reward acceptance, meaning participants required higher monetary incentives to agree to additional work after cycling at hard intensities. This effect was more pronounced for physical tasks than for cognitive ones.

Despite the shift in motivational preferences, objective cognitive performance remained stable. Participants completed the gradual-onset Continuous Performance Task (gradCPT) to measure sustained attention during the cycling sessions. Additional secondary tasks assessed temporal attention, face recognition, attentional capture, and attention networks. The results indicated no measurable decline in these cognitive metrics, suggesting that the internal signals of physical fatigue alter the willingness to invest effort rather than the brain's capacity to perform cognitive functions.

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Stakeholder Positions and Research Methodology

While the primary research was conducted by the University of Talca, the data analysis took place at the National University of Singapore (NUS). The study comprised 30 participants in Experiment 1 with a mean age of 23.2 years and 32 participants in Experiment 2 with a mean age of 23.0 years. All participants were healthy young men who regularly exercised, ensuring a consistent baseline of fitness across the cohorts. This methodological rigor helps isolate the effects of acute physical fatigue from long-term athletic conditioning or variable health statuses.

In Experiment 1, participants completed decision-making tasks toward the end of their cycling sessions. They were presented with choices between SGD 10 for 5 to 30 minutes of additional cycling or sustained attention testing versus smaller, variable rewards for just 1 minute of the same activity. This structure was designed to quantify the trade-offs individuals make between immediate relief from fatigue and long-term rewards requiring sustained effort. Heart rate was monitored throughout, though usable data from both sessions were available for only eight participants in Experiment 1.

Experiment 2 refined these parameters by introducing a three-minute effort option and requiring participants to execute a randomly selected choice to ensure compliance with the associated monetary reward. The sustained attention task was extended from five to 15 minutes to better capture performance declines and familiarize participants with longer periods of mental strain. These adjustments provided a more robust dataset for computational modeling of effort-related decisions.

Real-World Impact and Future Implications

The findings challenge previous assumptions in sports science regarding the spillover effects of physical fatigue on mental capabilities. Historically, researchers have documented two distinct phenomena: physiological fatigue, characterized by reduced muscle fiber function or corticospinal excitability, and motivational fatigue, where altered cost-benefit evaluations reduce willingness to invest effort. This study confirms that motivational fatigue is a potent driver of behavioral changes, effectively devaluing the rewards of further labor regardless of whether that labor is physical or cognitive.

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Neuroimaging evidence cited in the study links physical and cognitive effort costs to different brain regions, including the primary motor cortex and dorsolateral prefrontal cortex. However, decisions regarding which effort to undertake recruit shared regions such as the anterior insula and dorsal anterior cingulate cortex. The reduction in motivation for cognitive tasks after physical exertion suggests that these shared neural circuits may be saturated or modulated by systemic fatigue signals, leading individuals to avoid additional mental strain even when their cognitive faculties remain intact.

For consumers, athletes, and professionals, these results imply that the decision to engage in demanding mental work should account for recent physical activity levels. The brain's internal economy adjusts the perceived cost of effort based on physiological state, often leading to a withdrawal from tasks that would otherwise be undertaken. Understanding this dynamic allows for better scheduling of high-cognitive load activities, potentially avoiding periods of heightened physical fatigue when maximum mental engagement is required.

The study concludes that internal signals of physical fatigue alter the perceived cost of effort across domains without limiting cognitive performance. This distinction is critical for interpreting human behavior in high-demand environments. Future research may explore how varying durations of rest or different types of physical recovery interventions can mitigate this effort discounting, potentially restoring optimal motivational states for both physical and cognitive endeavors.