University of Toronto Researchers Discover Freshwater Mussel Protein with Potential for Medical Adhesives

A team from the University of Toronto has identified a protein from the quagga mussel that adheres to surfaces underwater without relying on DOPA, a chemical previously thought essential for underwater adhesion. This discovery, published in PNAS, could lead to the development of improved medical adhesives and materials designed to function in wet environments. The study highlights the unique adhesion strategies of freshwater mussels and their potential applications in medicine and industry.

Researchers at the University of Toronto have made a groundbreaking discovery in the field of underwater adhesion by identifying a protein from the quagga mussel that can stick to surfaces underwater without relying on a chemical feature previously considered essential for this function.

The protein, named Dbfp7, is the first adhesive protein from a freshwater mussel to be functionally characterized, as detailed in a recent publication in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS). This finding not only sheds light on how certain organisms adhere in wet environments but also has significant implications for the development of future medical adhesives and materials designed to function reliably in water.

Most research on underwater adhesion has traditionally focused on marine mussels, which use proteins rich in 3,4-dihydroxyphenylalanine (DOPA) to bond to surfaces. However, freshwater species have been less studied, and it has remained unclear whether they employ the same chemical mechanisms. The quagga mussel, an invasive species in the Great Lakes, uses a structure called a byssus to anchor itself in moving water.

Until now, the specific proteins involved in the contact between this structure and surfaces have not been well understood. Angelico Obille, the lead author of the study and a PhD candidate at the University of Toronto's Institute of Biomedical Engineering, explained that nature offers multiple examples of wet adhesion, with different species evolving distinct strategies depending on their environmental conditions.

Studying freshwater bioadhesives helps expand the known set of biological adhesives and could lead to innovative solutions in medical and industrial applications. One of the key challenges with DOPA-based adhesives is their susceptibility to oxidation, which can render them non-adhesive. Insights from freshwater mussel adhesives like Dbfp7 may help bypass the need for DOPA or enhance the efficacy of even small amounts of it.

To identify the adhesive proteins, the research team used quantitative proteomics to analyze the material at the interface where the mussel attaches to a surface. This allowed them to pinpoint the specific proteins in direct contact with surfaces, with Dbfp7 standing out due to its size and high expression in the mussel's foot, the organ responsible for producing the adhesive. The researchers then purified Dbfp7 and used atomic force microscopy to measure its mechanical properties in water.

The results showed that Dbfp7 could adhere to surfaces in wet conditions despite containing little to no DOPA. When compared to other known adhesive proteins, Dbfp7's strength was found to be comparable to some marine mussel proteins that serve as benchmarks in the field. Professor Eli Sone, the corresponding author of the study, noted that the team is currently investigating the properties of Dbfp7 and other footprint proteins involved in the adhesion mechanism.

This includes studying sequence motifs and structural features tailored for freshwater conditions. Understanding the adhesion strategies used by invasive freshwater mussels could lead to advancements in medical adhesives, such as sealants and surgical adhesives, as well as anti-fouling technologies. The study highlights the potential of bioinspired materials and the importance of exploring diverse biological systems to develop innovative solutions for real-world challenges





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University Of Toronto Quagga Mussel Underwater Adhesion Medical Adhesives Bioinspired Materials

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