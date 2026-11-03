University of Utah Study Reveals Heat Risks for Salt Lake City Homeless

New University of Utah research quantifies dangerous heat exposure for unsheltered individuals in Salt Lake City, highlighting tree shade as critical health infrastructure.

A University of Utah study released on October 5 reveals that individuals experiencing unsheltered homelessness in Salt Lake City endure dangerous levels of daytime heat and hot nights that provide minimal relief. The report, titled Unsheltered Homelessness and Extreme Urban Heat in Salt Lake County, Utah, synthesizes three distinct studies to map the intense thermal challenges faced by those without secure housing.

The primary investigation, Hot days, sleepless nights, published on September 1, 2026, in the Journal of Urban Health, marks one of the first efforts to track real-time personal heat exposure for this vulnerable population. Lead author Jeff Rose, an associate professor in the Department of Parks, Recreation, & Tourism at the University of Utah, emphasized that the lack of secure housing creates a severe survivability crisis during extreme environmental conditions.

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Heat Exposure During Day And Night

The study followed eight participants in Salt Lake City from July 29 through August 3, 2024, who carried GPS-enabled cellphones and portable heat sensors throughout their daily routines. Researchers collected nearly 10,000 heat-index observations to measure the intensity and duration of participants' exposure to high temperatures both during the day and overnight.

During daytime hours, participants faced moderate risk conditions averaging 91 °F for nearly 20% of their time outdoors. High-risk conditions at 103 °F and very high or extreme risk levels at 115 °F occurred less than 4% of the time, yet their presence remains significant for health safety. These data points illustrate the relentless thermal pressure applied to individuals without access to climate-controlled environments.

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Nighttime offered little respite, with participants spending an average of 69% of their nighttime hours above the 68 °F threshold where sleep disruption typically begins. Furthermore, 16% of nighttime hours were spent in very hot night conditions at 77 °F or higher, preventing the body from re-regulating its temperature after a long day of exposure.

Tree Shade As Public Health Infrastructure

The research identified tree canopy as a critical resource, showing that time spent under tree shade reduced heat-index temperatures by approximately 1.7 to 3.2 degrees Fahrenheit between noon and 6 p.m. The cooling effect intensified the longer individuals remained beneath the canopy, though it began to taper off after 15 minutes of exposure.

Jeff Rose described trees as public health infrastructure rather than mere ecological amenities, particularly for those lacking shelter from rising urban heat. While businesses and indoor spaces can offer temporary refuge, access is not guaranteed for unsheltered individuals, making public trees a vital alternative for escaping direct sunlight.

Barriers to utilizing this natural cooling mechanism still exist, as some participants spent less than 10 to 15 minutes under tree canopy due to access issues. The authors stress that while trees provide essential relief, they cannot replace secure housing or coordinated indoor cooling systems during periods of extreme weather.

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Stakeholder Views And Community Impact

Interviews with 24 people experiencing unsheltered homelessness revealed that access to shade, drinking water, bathrooms, and resting places is as crucial as the ambient temperature itself. Participants reported suffering from heat-related illnesses, disrupted sleep, emotional strain, and displacement from public spaces, often relying on community and mutual-aid networks for support.

A third study involving interviews with 30 business managers and staff found that businesses frequently serve as informal cooling refuges. However, the report notes that access and practices vary significantly among establishments, meaning these spaces cannot reliably substitute for coordinated public cooling resources during heat emergencies.

Code Red Policy Recommendations

The October report calls for the implementation of a statewide Code Red policy to activate emergency protections during dangerous heat waves. This policy would include extended access to public cooling spaces such as libraries and senior centers, alongside targeted outreach to individuals at the greatest risk of heat-related illness.

These findings underscore the urgent need for structured interventions to protect unsheltered populations as Salt Lake City continues to experience rising temperatures. By recognizing tree coverage as essential health infrastructure and mandating broader access to cooling facilities, authorities can address the severe disparities in heat exposure faced by the city's most vulnerable residents.