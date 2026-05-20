University of Waterloo Study Suggests Vitamin C Decreases Cancer Risk Linked to Nitrite Exposure

A new study from the University of Waterloo uses mathematical modeling to investigate how Vitamin C affects chemical reactions in the digestive system related to cancer development. The research suggests that consuming foods rich in Vitamin C, such as spinach, alongside nitrate-rich foods may decrease cancer risk.

A new study published in the Journal of Theoretical Biology from the University of Waterloo examines the impact of Vitamin C on chemical reactions in the digestive system associated with cancer development, utilizing mathematical modeling to model how Vitamin C affects the nitrosation process linked to cancer.

One of the main findings of this research is that the presence of Vitamin C, found in foods like spinach, can decrease cancer risk when consumed alongside nitrate-rich foods. The researchers also propose that Vitamin C supplements taken after each meal may have a moderate positive effect on reducing the formation of nitrosation products linked to cancer risk.

Their mathematical model simulates the movement of nitrites and nitrates through the body and demonstrates the key interacting drivers of harmful chemical reactions, including nitrite exposure, antioxidant intake, meal timing, gastric conditions, and oral microbiome activity





NewsMedical / 🏆 19. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Science And Environment Vitamin C Cancer Risk Chemical Reactions Nitrate Cancer Risk Linked To Nitrites University Of Waterloo Mathematical Modeling Salivary Glands Stomach Small Intestine And Plasma Nitrites And Nitrates Oral Microbiome Activity Antioxidant Intake Meal Timing Gastrointestinal Conditions Nitrosation Nitrites Nitidative Stress Cancer Risk Journal Of Theoretical Biology DOI: 10.1016/J.Jtbi.2026.112444

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Vitamin D May Help Lower the Risk of Long COVID, Early Research SuggestsThe supplement could help to reduce inflammation, a key factor in long-lasting symptoms of COVID.

Read more »

Sleep disturbances during pregnancy may be a risk factor for gestational diabetesA recent study by Kuopio University Hospital and the University of Eastern Finland shows that sleep disturbances during pregnancy may be a significant risk factor for gestational diabetes mellitus (GDM).

Read more »

Scientists in 'essential' Vitamin B12 warning over cancer linkIn a new article experts cautioned against 'megadosing' on supplements

Read more »

Vitamin B12 supplements warning as scientists highlight cancer linkNew research shows both too much and too little Vitamin B12 may increase cancer risk — with experts warning against high-dose supplements without medical advice

Read more »