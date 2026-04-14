University Student Found Dead, Housemate Charged with Murder

A University of the West of England student, Jamie Collins, was found dead in a house share in Bristol, leading to the arrest and murder charge of his housemate, Zack Coughlan. The investigation is ongoing, with police providing support to the family and the university community.

The tragic death of a university student , Jamie Collins, has led to a murder charge against his housemate, Zack Coughlan. The 21-year-old was found stabbed to death in the garden of their shared house in Filton , Bristol , prompting a police investigation that culminated in Coughlan's arrest. The discovery was made in the early hours of Thursday, leading to a swift response from the Avon and Somerset Police. Coughlan, aged 23, was apprehended on Sunday and subsequently charged with murder. He is currently in custody and scheduled to appear at Bristol Magistrates' Court. Both Collins and Coughlan were students at the University of the West of England, adding a layer of shock and grief within the student community. The Major Crime Investigation Team, led by Detective Chief Inspector Lucy Edgeworth, is actively managing the case, ensuring all necessary procedures are followed, and support is provided to those affected.

Following the discovery of Jamie Collins' body, police initiated a thorough investigation, including forensic analysis at the scene. High-visibility patrols were deployed in the Filton area to reassure the public and facilitate the investigative work. The police have been collaborating closely with the University of the West of England to provide support and resources to students and staff. DCI Edgeworth emphasized the importance of respecting the privacy of the Collins family during this incredibly difficult time, as they grapple with the devastating loss. The investigation aims to uncover the circumstances surrounding the incident, providing answers to the family and bringing justice. The formal identification process has not yet been completed, but the authorities are releasing Jamie's name with his family's knowledge, as it will be part of the court proceedings. The community's cooperation and patience during this investigation are being greatly appreciated. The police have increased their presence in the area to provide reassurance and facilitate the collection of information relevant to the case.

The impact of this event has resonated deeply within the community. Officers are actively working to provide support to those who knew Jamie. The University of the West of England is working to make sure support is in place for those who need it. Detective Chief Inspector Edgeworth has expressed the immense sadness and shock felt by those who knew Jamie. Further inquiries are planned in the coming days, concentrating on the Cleve Road area, where the shared house is located. The police are urging anyone with information about the incident to come forward and assist in their investigation, which will help them to piece together the events leading to Jamie Collins’s death. The investigation will continue to consider every aspect of the incident to find the truth and help provide justice for Jamie Collins, his family, and the community. The police have been emphasizing the critical need for people to come forward, including those who may have crucial information or witnessed anything that could assist the investigation. The police are continuing to collaborate closely with the University to provide appropriate support for the affected students and staff, and to uphold the dignity of Jamie Collins in this tragic situation





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