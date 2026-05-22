Unleashing Summer Style: Light Blue Trends and How to Mix it with Other Colors

Light blue is having a moment this summer and is a versatile color to mix during the hot season. Discover how to style it with other colors inspired by street style stars and incorporate a sporty, carefree style with baby blues and pinks, green-light blue combinations, and a unique romance between light blue and butter yellow.

Knowing the colors that go well with light blue is a skill youll want to have this summer. Light blue has quietly slipped into the top spot among cherry red, mint green and other colors vying for the position as the favorite shade of 2026.

Spring-summer 2026 collections show styling light blue has less to do with playing it safe and more about daring, unexpected mixes. Street style stars have inspired mixing it with intense shades and other unexpected combos. Light blue this summer is versatile and can look cool, modern and even chaotic in a good way. Heres how to style light blue for summer 2026.

A sporty, carefree style with baby blues and pinks baggy T-shirts, baseball caps, looser pieces works because blue cools the sweetness of pink. Green matches with light blue and adds depth while avoiding the look of a clean girl. Romance between butter yellow and light blue has an inevitable feel. Combining these two favorite spring and summer colors is a done deal





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Light Blue Fashion Summer Fashion Trends Styling Light Blue Color Combinations Versatility Mixing With Other Colors

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