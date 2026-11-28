A teenage girl received a gold bravery award for protecting her sister during the Southport stabbings on July 29 2024. She survived life-threatening injuries while her sister was also saved.

An unnamed teenage girl has been honored with a national bravery award for her heroic actions during the tragic Southport attack on July 29 2024. The teenager sustained life-threatening injuries while instinctively placing herself between the attacker and her younger sister. Her selfless act helped ensure the survival of both girls amidst the violence at a Taylor Swift-themed dance workshop.

Heroic Defense During Southport Attack

Merseyside Police confirmed that the girl suffered severe wounds after being stabbed during the chaotic incident. Despite the gravity of her condition, she remained calm and immediately checked on the safety of her sister and other children present. Her quick thinking and protective instinct were cited as critical factors in preventing further loss of life among the young victims.

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The attack resulted in the murder of Alice da Silva Aguiar, aged nine, Elsie Dot Stancombe, aged seven, and Bebe King, aged six. Eight other children and two adults were also seriously injured during the assault. The unnamed survivor was one of four individuals from Merseyside to receive gold awards at the National Police Chiefs Council Police Public Bravery Awards ceremony.

Recognition of Extraordinary Public Bravery

The ceremony celebrated citizens who displayed exceptional courage in the face of danger. The Police Public Bravery Awards recognize acts where individuals put their own lives at risk to protect others. The unnamed girl received a gold award for her specific actions during the Southport tragedy, joining other local heroes in this prestigious recognition.

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Officials highlighted that her response was not just about physical intervention but also about emotional resilience. Police noted that she remained composed despite her injuries, prioritizing the well-being of her family and peers over her own immediate safety. This display of maturity and courage stood out among the many nominations received for the awards.

Additional Award Winners Honored in Liverpool

Daniel Barr, aged 41 from Liverpool, was also presented with two awards for his bravery during a separate incident. He helped stop Paul Doyle car during the Liverpool FC Premier League victory parade attack on May 26 2025. Barr received a gold award alongside the Binney Award, which is reserved for particularly exceptional acts of bravery.

Damon Emina and student Jake McDonald received gold awards for intervening in a racial abuse incident in Liverpool in January 2025. Emina was seriously injured while trying to protect a shopkeeper who was being verbally attacked. Their actions demonstrated a high level of civic responsibility and personal risk-taking to uphold community safety standards.

Impact on Community and Future Safety Measures

The awards ceremony served as a reminder of the importance of community vigilance and collective action. The police statement emphasized that these individuals chose to act despite having no professional obligation to do so. Their actions provide a powerful example of how ordinary citizens can make a decisive difference in critical situations.

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These recognitions underscore the ongoing efforts to honor those who contribute to public safety in the UK. The detailed accounts of their bravery are being preserved to inspire future generations. The specific details of each incident remain a focal point for community discussions on safety and intervention protocols in public spaces.