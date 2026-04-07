Unpaid Work's Toll: Osaka University Study Reveals Link Between Total Work Hours, Sleep, and Mental Health

A study by Osaka Metropolitan University reveals the detrimental impact of unpaid domestic work on sleep quality and mental health, particularly for women, emphasizing the need for policy changes that account for total working hours.

Osaka Metropolitan University research highlights the detrimental effects of unpaid domestic work on sleep and mental health . The study, conducted by researchers from the Graduate School of Nursing and the Graduate School of Economics at Osaka Metropolitan University, underscores the often-overlooked burden of invisible labor primarily shouldered by women.

This essential work, encompassing tasks from meal preparation and household chores to childcare and appointments, is crucial for maintaining daily life but frequently undervalued and even dismissed, despite society's reliance on it. The research emphasizes that when combined with paid employment, the strain intensifies, leading to exhaustion and mental distress, a state often described as time poverty. Existing research, however, has often concentrated on paid working hours, neglecting the comprehensive impact of total working hours, which includes both paid and unpaid work. To address this gap, the Osaka Metropolitan University team embarked on a study to thoroughly examine the correlation between total daily working hours, nonrestorative sleep, and mental well-being.\The research involved a self-administered postal questionnaire distributed across five cities in Osaka Prefecture, targeting healthy Japanese workers aged 40 to 64. The questionnaire gathered data on demographics, the total amount of paid and unpaid working hours, sleep quality, and mental health. From a pool of 12,446 participants, the study analyzed the responses of 3,959 individuals, comprised of 1,900 men and 2,059 women. The findings revealed significant disparities. While women generally worked fewer paid hours compared to men, they dedicated more time to unpaid domestic work, resulting in a higher total working hour count. The participation in household chores was markedly imbalanced, with approximately 90% of women and 40% of men actively involved. Importantly, the study confirmed that longer total working hours, encompassing both paid and unpaid labor, were linked to a greater risk of nonrestorative sleep for both genders. Furthermore, the analysis highlighted that for women, these extended working hours were a more crucial predictor of both nonrestorative sleep and poor mental health compared to their paid working hours alone. The results strongly suggest the need to consider the cumulative impact of all types of work.\The implications of these findings are substantial. Professor Akiko Morimoto of the Graduate School of Nursing emphasized the need to acknowledge and address the impact of unpaid labor on health disparities, particularly in women. Professor Sugita from the Graduate School of Economics concluded that incorporating total daily working hours into policy-making and institutional design is essential to reducing health disparities and promoting gender equality. By quantifying the full scope of working hours, policymakers can better understand the pressures on individuals, particularly women, and formulate strategies to alleviate the burden of unpaid work. This could include policies supporting childcare, elder care, and household assistance, as well as promoting a more equitable distribution of domestic responsibilities within households. The study, published in Social Science & Medicine, offers valuable insights into the complex relationship between work, sleep, and mental health, with a specific focus on the often-hidden demands of unpaid domestic labor. The researchers hope that their work will contribute to a broader societal awareness and action towards improving the well-being of all workers





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Unpaid Work Mental Health Sleep Gender Equality Work-Life Balance

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