Unprecedented Drawdown in U.S. Gasoline Inventories Raises Concerns Ahead of Summer Driving Season

U.S. gasoline inventories have dropped by 47.5 million barrels since early February, the largest February-to-May decline on record. Despite strong refinery utilization and flat demand, exports and global market tightness are depleting the cushion just as summer demand begins. Distillate shortages add to the risk.

U.S. gasoline inventories have fallen by an unprecedented 47.5 million barrels between early February and late May, according to the latest Energy Information Administration ( EIA ) data.

This sharp drawdown, the largest for this period since records began in 1990, has reduced the nation's fuel cushion to its lowest May level since 2014. While current stockpiles remain above critical thresholds, the speed of the decline is alarming, especially as the summer driving season-a period of typically higher gasoline consumption-gets underway. Refineries are operating at near-capacity, with utilization hitting 94.5% for the week ending May 22, yet inventories continued to drop, falling another 2.6 million barrels that week.

This paradox underscores that factors beyond domestic demand are driving the inventory draw





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Gasoline Inventories EIA Refinery Utilization US Exports Summer Driving Season Strategic Petroleum Reserve Distillate Stocks

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