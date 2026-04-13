Unretirement on the Rise: Financial Pressures Push Older People Back to Work

A new study reveals a growing trend of retirees returning to the workforce, driven by financial pressures and a changing view of retirement. The survey by Standard Life highlights the need for better financial planning and flexible work options to support older people.

A considerable number of older individuals are opting to re-enter the workforce, a phenomenon termed 'unretirement,' as the financial realities of retirement fail to meet their expectations. Research conducted by Standard Life reveals that a significant proportion of retirees are finding that their retirement savings and income are insufficient to maintain their desired standard of living.

This trend underscores the evolving nature of retirement in modern society, where economic pressures and the desire for financial stability are prompting many to reconsider their retirement plans and seek employment once again. The survey highlights that retirement is no longer a fixed point but rather a fluid process, with many older individuals adapting their work patterns and seeking flexible employment options to meet their financial needs and maintain their quality of life.

The findings of the Standard Life survey, which polled over 6,000 individuals across the UK in June 2025, indicate that the financial pressures are a major driving force behind the 'unretirement' trend. One in six (16%) retirees surveyed reported that they have already returned to employment (8%) or are actively considering doing so. While some retirees cited social factors, such as feelings of isolation, as reasons for considering a return to work, financial concerns were the predominant motivator.

The survey found that a substantial percentage of retirees (30%) reported a decline in their standard of living since retiring, while a smaller portion (22%) experienced an improvement. Furthermore, a significant number of retirees admitted to feeling unprepared for the financial demands of retirement, with a considerable percentage (20%) expressing that they underestimated their financial needs during retirement. Many wished they had planned more thoroughly (21%) and underestimated the longevity of their retirement period (19%).

Standard Life points out the impact of inflation on retirees' spending capacity, further exacerbating financial challenges for those who retired before state pension age or without inflation-protected pensions. Mike Ambery, Retirement Savings Director at Standard Life, stresses the importance of financial planning and adapting to a more flexible approach to work to support the changing needs of the individuals later in life.

To effectively navigate the challenges of retirement, experts advocate for proactive financial planning and a flexible approach to work. Simple measures, such as regularly reviewing pension savings, assessing income needs, and exploring flexible retirement options, can significantly improve financial security during retirement. The study advises individuals to be well aware of their planned retirement date and state pension age, to ensure they have enough money for the gap between the two. Seeking guidance and exploring phased retirement options is also a wise decision to have an easier transition.

Planning ahead is the key to ensuring people are better equipped to manage their finances, enabling them to achieve greater financial security and peace of mind throughout their retirement years. The survey data, collected from over 1,200 retirees in the UK, underscores the pressing need for financial education and support to empower individuals to make informed decisions about their retirement plans and safeguard their financial well-being.





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