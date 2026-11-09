Unsolved Death of Noah Presgrove in Oklahoma Triggers Lawsuit

Noah Presgrove, 19, died from mysterious head injuries after a party in Terral, Oklahoma. His family sued six friends and three adults, sparking a three-year investigation into his brutal death.

Three years have passed since Noah Presgrove was found deceased on a desolate stretch of US-81 near Terral, Oklahoma, yet authorities have failed to identify a suspect or resolve the mystery surrounding his death. The 19-year-old was discovered naked with severe head trauma and upper body injuries on September 4, 2023, eventually succumbing to internal bleeding. Despite the passage of time, law enforcement remains tight-lipped about the investigation, leaving the exact cause of his injuries unresolved and fueling endless public debate.

The Final Hours of Noah Presgrove

Noah Presgrove had just graduated from Comanche High School in May 2023 and was preparing to enlist in the US Marine Corps. He was living with his grandmother, Deborah Smith, and great-grandmother, Sandra Quisenberry, at the time of his death. The tragic events unfolded during a celebration for the 22nd birthday of Avery Jo Combs, held at her grandfather Johnnie Wilcoxson house. Approximately 40 attendees gathered at the rural property, located off a dirt road 1.2 miles north of Terral, engaging in drunken activities that were documented in online videos.

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Presgrove was last seen in a video being dared to slap a friend across the face, an incident involving Brylan Sweat and Isaac Rojas. The group, which included Presgrove best friend Jack Newton and Carter Combs, spent the night at the Combs family residence. Tensions escalated as the night progressed, with friends like Mikey Lair briefly blaming Presgrove for a misplaced phone. Presgrove disappeared during the early morning hours, leaving the party attendees in confusion and alarm.

Family Lawsuit and Legal Challenges

The Presgrove family believes their son was murdered rather than the victim of an accident, leading them to file a civil lawsuit against six of his friends and three adults. The plaintiffs allege that Noah was beaten to death during the aftermath of the birthday party. All defendants have denied liability, claiming no involvement in the assault that resulted in his death. The legal battle has brought significant attention to the individuals present during those final hours.

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Among those named in the lawsuit are Jack Newton, Carter Combs, Avery Jo Combs, and Logan Jernigan. Carter Combs, now the mother of Newton daughter Nobie Tate Newton, remains a central figure in the legal proceedings. The suit also implicated other friends from the Comanche community, including Jasmine Millan and Kaden Pressy. These individuals are part of a social circle that spans several small towns along US-81, including Ryan, Waurika, and Duncan.

The family legal action has highlighted the complex relationships within the group. Jack Newton, who lived with the Newton family including father Caleb Newton, has been a primary subject of scrutiny. Although Caleb Newton was initially included in the lawsuit, he was recently dropped from the case. The remaining defendants continue to contest the allegations, maintaining their innocence regarding the events of September 4, 2023.

Background and Personal History

Noah Presgrove was born on May 14, 2004, in Duncan, Oklahoma, to Victor Presgrove and Kasey Elliot. His upbringing was marked by instability, particularly due to his mother substance abuse issues. Kasey Elliot, now known as Kasey Smith, has faced multiple legal charges including DUI, embezzlement, burglary, and domestic assault. These circumstances contributed to Noah living with various friends families before being emancipated at age 17.

Despite these challenges, Noah excelled academically and athletically. He was a star wrestler for Comanche High School and also played football until his graduation. He had considered pursuing collegiate wrestling but recognized the need for an athletic scholarship. Instead, he focused on his future plans, which included joining the US Marine Corps alongside his cousin Travis. His death cut short these ambitions, leaving his family and community in shock.

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Vicor Presgrove, 53, has remained a vocal figure in the search for answers. He eventually married Tara Stengel, 53, and Noah has nine siblings from both parents. The family has endured significant public attention as they seek justice for their son. The ongoing custody and support issues related to his mother add further complexity to the background of the victim, underscoring the turbulent environment he navigated throughout his life.

Community Impact and Ongoing Investigation

The case has resonated deeply within the local communities along US-81. Residents from Comanche, Duncan, and Ryan have watched the investigation unfold with growing concern. The lack of arrests or identified suspects has left many feeling that justice has not been served. Online discussions continue to speculate on the events of that night, with theories ranging from accidental overdose to a violent altercation.

Law enforcement agencies maintain that the investigation is active but confidential. They have refused to release specific details that could compromise the case, frustrating the family and public alike. The Presgrove death stands as one of the most intriguing unsolved mysteries in Oklahoma recent history. The community awaits further developments as authorities continue their efforts to uncover the truth behind the brutal injuries sustained by the young wrestler.