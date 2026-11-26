The 2001 stabbing death of Canadian psychologist Louise Chaput remains unsolved decades later. Investigators cite deliberate slaying signs as family seeks justice.

The brutal 2001 murder of Louise Chaput continues to defy resolution twenty-five years after her disappearance in New Hampshire's White Mountains. Louise Chaput, a 52-year-old Canadian psychologist and experienced hiker, vanished after arriving at the Appalachian Mountain Club center in Pinkham Notch on November 15, 2001. Her death remains one of the most perplexing cold cases in the state, with authorities having identified no suspects despite extensive investigations and decades of public appeals.

Final Hours and Disappearance Details

Chaput traveled from her home in Quebec to the Mount Washington Valley for a solo hiking trip following the cancellation of a group holiday to Turkey due to the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. Friends described her as determined and feisty, noting that she refused to let unfavorable weather or cancelled companions deter her plans. Upon arriving at the AMC center around 3 p.m., she sought advice from a visitor center employee who recommended the Lost Pond Trail for a short pre-dinner walk.

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Despite her experience as a veteran hiker, Chaput failed to return from this brief excursion. Her silver Ford Focus was discovered abandoned at a trailhead shortly after she vanished. Police noted that several personal items were missing from the vehicle, including her backpack, sleeping bag, keys, and a pendant, suggesting she may have intended to spend more time outdoors than initially planned.

Discovery and Violent Nature of the Killing

Chaput's body was eventually found on Thanksgiving Day, one week after her disappearance. Searchers located her remains hidden under branches off the Glen Boulder Trail, not far from where her car was parked. The investigation revealed that she had been stabbed multiple times, indicating a violent and deliberate attack rather than a random accident or simple disappearance.

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Retired New Hampshire Fish and Game warden Rick Estes, who led the initial search operation, stated from the outset that the case did not align with typical missing hiker scenarios. Estes recalled mobilizing game wardens, volunteer searchers, dogs, and helicopters, but noted that the circumstances felt wrong almost immediately. He emphasized that the violence of the killing pointed toward a sinister, targeted act rather than an encounter with wildlife or the elements.

Investigation Scope and Competing Theories

Law enforcement agencies explored numerous possibilities in their quest for justice, including the theory that someone may have followed Chaput from Canada. Investigators also probed whether personal relationships or an affair might have played a role in her murder. The Mount Washington area, known for its unpredictable and dangerous weather, presented significant challenges for search and rescue efforts, allowing a killer to potentially escape detection amidst the rugged terrain.

The case has haunted investigators and Chaput's loved ones for decades. Friends like Denis Masson, who had originally planned to join Chaput on her travels, expressed shock at her death. They described her as someone who was not reckless but incredibly stubborn in pursuing her interests. The lack of closure has left a lasting impact on her family and the community that once welcomed her to the region.

Enduring Impact and Call for Information

Twenty-five years later, the Louise Chaput murder case remains open. Authorities continue to urge anyone with information regarding her disappearance or the events of November 15-22, 2001, to come forward. The enduring nature of this cold case serves as a grim reminder of the dangers that can lurk in even the most familiar landscapes, and the lasting grief experienced by those who knew her.