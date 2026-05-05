Unusual UK Staycation Destinations: From Pyramids to Nuclear Bunkers

With international travel uncertain, more people are exploring the UK’s bizarre and fascinating attractions, from ancient rock houses to Cold War bunkers and whimsical recreations of Italian landmarks.

As international travel remains uncertain and over two million flight seats are canceled from May, an increasing number of people are turning to UK staycations.

While iconic landmarks like Big Ben, Buckingham Palace, and Stonehenge are often the first destinations that come to mind, the UK is also home to a plethora of unusual and intriguing attractions. Venturing off the well-trodden path can lead to some of the country’s most bizarre and fascinating sites, from granite pyramids to hidden caves and surreal architectural marvels.

These quirky destinations are featured in a new book, *Weird Guide* by Dave Hamilton, published by Wild Things Publishing and available now. Here’s a closer look at some of the most extraordinary places you might want to explore. The Lost Gardens of Heligan in Mevagissey, Cornwall, are among the UK’s most beloved gardens, but they also boast some unconventional outdoor wonders.

Once privately owned, the estate served as a base for American troops during World War II before falling into disrepair. In the 1990s, dedicated volunteers and staff restored the gardens to their former glory. Today, visitors can marvel at unique exhibits like the Mud Maiden, a moss-covered statue of a woman embedded in the earth, and a towering 6-meter sculpture of a leaping fox carved from a 150-year-old red rhododendron.

Moving north to the Isle of Skye, the Fairy Glen in Uig captivates visitors with its otherworldly landscape. Though it lacks any confirmed mythological ties, the glen’s jagged terrain and lush greenery create an undeniably magical atmosphere. Formed by an ancient landslip over 100,000 years ago, this mystical site is a testament to the enduring allure of Scotland’s natural wonders. For those fascinated by ancient history, Rock House at Kinver Edge offers a glimpse into a bygone era.

This remarkable rock-carved house dates back 250 million years, when England was submerged underwater and located much farther south. Over time, the caves were transformed into homes and are now owned by the National Trust. Visitors can explore these living museums, complete with fireplaces and breathtaking views, to experience what life was like inside these prehistoric dwellings.

Meanwhile, the Kelvedon Hatch Nuclear Bunker in Essex provides a chilling reminder of the Cold War era. Disguised as an ordinary bungalow, this three-story bunker was designed to shelter 600 people, including military personnel and even a Prime Minister, in the event of a nuclear attack. Inside, it houses one of the largest Cold War museums in the world, featuring living quarters, offices, a BBC studio, and a medical room.

The bunker’s size—equivalent to 33 average UK homes—highlights the scale of preparations made during this tense period. In North Wales, Little Italy in Gwynedd showcases the passion of chicken farmer Mark Bourne, who spent 25 years recreating Italian landmarks on his property. This whimsical collection includes a 6-foot Rialto Bridge from Venice, a miniature Duomo from Florence, and a scaled-down Leaning Tower of Pisa, all crafted next to his 19th-century cottage.

Finally, Prince Albert’s Pyramid in Balmoral, Scotland, stands as a poignant tribute to Queen Victoria’s late husband. Towering 41 feet high, this granite monument was commissioned in 1862 and is one of 11 structures dedicated to the royal family’s legacy. For those seeking something truly offbeat, Margate Cave offers a journey into the past.

Once a popular Victorian tourist attraction, this network of chalk caverns beneath Northdown Road was the subject of many myths, including a fabricated 1863 story about a man accidentally discovering them. Today, visitors can explore these abandoned mines for just £2.50, stepping back in time to an era when such sites were the height of fascination





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UK Staycations Unusual Attractions Lost Gardens Of Heligan Fairy Glen Kelvedon Hatch Nuclear Bunker

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