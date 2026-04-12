Unveiling Prince: A Photographer's Intimate Glimpse Beyond the Icon

A new book by Prince's personal photographer, Steve Parke, offers an intimate look at the music icon. The book features never-before-seen photographs that capture the man behind the public persona, revealing moments of vulnerability and reflection.

Wrapped in a black wool cardigan against the autumn chill, the enigmatic musician Prince clutches a rope swing in an outdoor playground. A slight frown furrows his brow as he gazes with soulful eyes at the photographer, who captures the moment. This October afternoon in 1999, the air carried a weight, a memory.

Just behind him, a pastel blue baby swing stands, erected three years prior for the son Prince had yearned for, but tragically lost to a rare genetic disease just six days after his birth. At this juncture, photographer Steve Parke was fully immersed in his role: Prince's personal photographer, ever at the singer's beck and call. He utilized his highly stylized images to uphold the larger-than-life image of this cultural icon. However, reflecting on that particular afternoon, Parke recalls the shift in the shoot's atmosphere as they explored the grounds of Paisley Park, the sound studio in Chanhassen, Minnesota, later becoming Prince's sanctuary and the location of his untimely death at the age of 57.

Parke recounts the evolution of the shoot, from Prince's dazzling attire to a more casual ensemble, leading to the pivotal moment where the singer's gaze landed on something that sparked inspiration. This day, October 22nd, marked almost exactly three years since the passing of Prince's son. Parke noted the change in mood, explaining that while he didn't fully register it at the time, later analysis revealed a palpable shift in Prince's demeanor, a softening of the energy. This striking photograph of Prince is one of many featured in Parke's new book, Prince: Black, White, Color, released on Tuesday.

This release precedes the tenth anniversary of the singer's death on April 21, 2016, a result of an accidental fentanyl overdose. Parke, serving as Prince's personal photographer and art director from 1996 to 2001, witnessed a period marked by profound personal upheaval and trauma for the musician. Prince grappled with reconciling his public persona with his private struggles. While Parke emphasizes that he never directly discussed Prince's personal traumas, he hopes the illuminating photographs in his new book, many published for the first time, will offer insight into the man behind the carefully constructed image.

Parke reflects on the public's reaction to seeing these more intimate portrayals, highlighting comments like, 'Oh, I didn't know he went outside. I didn't know he didn't wear shoes sometimes.' This, according to Parke, offers a glimpse of the man beyond the icon, the fact that Prince was amazing yet still just a regular person. The book captures Prince in familiar guises: highly polished, posed, seductive, and chameleonic, embracing his gender-bending style through makeup, jewelry, and clothing. He is shown pouting at the camera, interacting with his dancers, and displaying a playful side, such as rolling down his glittery trousers to reveal a hip bone or a toned stomach adorned with gold finger paint.

These photos show another side: thoughtful, pensive, reflective. Parke emphasizes a particular series taken at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum. Against the soft hues of autumn, Prince appears with closed eyes, his hair wind-tossed, backlit by the late afternoon sun. Parke emphasizes the relaxed and spontaneous nature of these sessions. He attributes these candid shots to the close rapport he shared with Prince, built on a foundation of open communication, encompassing everything from spiritual matters to current events, fostering a 'free flow of ideas.' He elaborated on the ease of their working relationship, which was enhanced by a friendship. There was less pressure in creating.

Parke's journey into Prince's world began in the mid-1980s, fueled by his passion for Prince's music and a chance encounter. He was doing odd jobs as a photographer in Washington. He exchanged contact information with a bass player who ultimately joined Prince's band, connecting the two. Their creative collaboration began in 1988 with Parke working on set design at Paisley Park. Prince, impressed with Parke's work, expanded his role, giving him assignments such as T-shirt designs, solidifying a strong creative bond.

Despite the flamboyant stage persona, Prince was also known to be deeply introspective, capable of being painfully shy, and carrying the weight of personal trauma from his childhood, which included an abusive stepfather, a neglectful mother and emotionally distant father. The new book, and the images within, provide a compelling glimpse into the soul of a music icon.





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