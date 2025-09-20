Upcoming Games Offer Diverse Experiences: From Handyman Simulators to Sci-Fi Horror

A roundup of exciting upcoming games spans various genres, including a handyman simulator set in a Soviet-era research facility, tropical survival shooters, and cyberpunk city builders. The Lift, a game inspired by House Flipper, tasks players with renovating a decaying scientific institute, challenging them with both mundane and extraordinary tasks. From fixing furniture to managing complex machinery, players will explore a world filled with cosmic decay and alien threats.

The gaming world is buzzing with anticipation for a diverse range of upcoming titles, promising immersive experiences across various genres. Low-Budget Repairs, a game reminiscent of House Flipper , throws players into the shoes of a less-than-reputable handyman navigating the gritty realities of 1990s Poland, challenging them to cut corners and scrape by.

Whisper of the House offers a relaxing, isometric decorating experience akin to Unpacking, but on a larger scale, allowing players to transform an entire town in a soothing endless mode. For those seeking a dose of anxiety-inducing horror, a game is on the horizon that delves into the unsettling dynamics of who one allows to stay in their house during the apocalypse. The creators of Painkiller and Bulletstorm are developing a tropical survival shooter, with early access slated for the coming month. The game Cronos: The New Dawn is a sci-fi survival horror game, inspired by RE4 and Dead Space, with an unintentional thematic link to Covid. An upcoming FMV interactive horror game has received early praise for its engaging hour-long demo. A cyberpunk city builder is expected to deliver a cosy gaming experience at an affordable price point. A theme park sim based on a 30-year-old sci-fi movie is showing surprising promise. The sci-fi horror game Routine is set to make a comeback after 13 years, with developers approaching the finish line. A horror game from the developer of a beloved FPS game promises to trap a trainee metro driver in a damp subway environment within a real city without a subway. The concept of fixing virtual houses in games has led to a contemplation of prioritizing game settings over real-life home maintenance. This is particularly relevant in light of the upcoming game, The Lift, a supernatural handyman simulator. The Lift takes the core gameplay of House Flipper and transports it to a massive, Soviet-core scientific facility. The game's premise revolves around a moustachioed engineer awakening from stasis in the Institute, a once-advanced research facility now drifting through the void. The Institute, described by the developer Fantastic Signals, faces cosmic decay. The gameplay involves using tools, spare parts, and elbow grease to renovate and repair various areas within the facility. The Institute is composed of multiple floors, each presenting unique renovation challenges. These range from straightforward tasks such as fixing furniture using hammers and screwdrivers, to more complex engineering challenges such as rewiring electrical circuits. A significant puzzling element is present in The Lift, with players needing to delve into the inner workings of machinery, manage generator torque, and reroute supercomputer cabling. The Institute also features extraordinary locations, including some infested with a tendril-like alien lifeform, which can be eliminated with a sci-fi vacuum cleaner. The game's trailer is primarily a mood piece, using claymation to showcase the game's atmosphere. Though the game's visuals don't fully match the claymation style, the trailer provides a glimpse of the gameplay. The trailer also includes footage of the game itself, demonstrating a premise that is likely to capture the attention of players. The Lift's release date is not yet available, but is expected to be released next year. This anticipation is fueled by the writer's long-standing love for PC gaming, which began at a young age, with games like Doom, Quake, Thief, Half-Life and Deus Ex. The writer's background in games journalism, including experience as games editor of Custom PC magazine, further adds credibility to their recommendations. The writer has also written for publications like Edge, Eurogamer, the Guardian and, naturally, PC Gamer





