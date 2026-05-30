Upgrade Your Retainer Cleaning Routine with the Sonic Pro

Discover the game-changing Sonic Pro, a high-frequency ultrasonic device that uses UVC light to break down buildup and eliminate 99.9% of bacteria in just minutes. Learn how this compact, no-scrub design makes it easy to keep your retainer, aligner, or toothbrush head clean at home or on the go.

Daily Mail journalists select and curate the products that feature on our site. If you make a purchase via links on this page we will earn commission - learn more.

Let's be honest. If your retainer-cleaning routine is just a quick rinse under the sink, you're not alone - but you're also not really cleaning it. Between daily wear, buildup, and bacteria you can't see, that rinse isn't doing nearly as much as you think. And considering this is something that goes straight back into your mouth...

Sonic Pro A game-changing upgrade for your daily routine, the Sonic Pro uses high-frequency ultrasonic waves and UVC light to break down buildup and eliminate 99.9% of bacteria in just minutes. Designed for retainers, aligners, and more, it delivers a deep, no-scrub clean that's as easy as press-and-go. $68 (was $100) ShopThe outdated practice of rinsing retainers is quickly being swapped out for ultrasonic devices like the Sonic Pro Cleaner from Sonic Dental!

It's the viral, easy-to-use tool that actually takes the guesswork out of keeping dental appliances clean. Uses ultrasonic waves and UVC light to break down buildup and eliminate 99.9% of bacteria in minutes With over 500,000 units sold worldwide, it's one of those products that quietly blew up because it solves a problem most people didn't realize they were handling wrong in the first place.

Instead of relying on soaking tablets or manual scrubbing, the Sonic Pro uses a dual-action cleaning system: 43,000Hz ultrasonic waves paired with UVC light. It is dentist-approved and it cleans deeper and smarter than anything else on the market. One five-star review said: I love how compact it is and how fast it is. The retainer comes out smelling fresh in a matter of 30 seconds.

I would highly recommend. RELATED ARTICLES Share this article Share The ultrasonic waves create microscopic bubbles that break apart buildup in all the tiny crevices your toothbrush can't reach.

Then the UVC light works to eliminate up to 99.9% of bacteria and microorganisms, helping ensure your retainer isn't just clean-looking, but actually clean. Using the Sonic Pro is nearly as effortless as the old rinse and go method. You place your retainer, aligner, night guard, or even your toothbrush head inside, press a button, and let the device do the work. No scrubbing, no extra steps, no overthinking it.

Compact, no-scrub design makes it easy to keep your retainer, aligner, or toothbrush head clean at home or on the go You can choose between two modes, Normal clean for everyday use and Deep clean for when you want a more thorough refresh. Both take about 3-5 minutes, making it one of the easiest upgrades you can add to your routine without changing anything else.

It's also compact and travel-friendly, so you can keep your routine consistent whether you're at home or on the go. Because realistically, if something isn't convenient, it's not happening. What really sets it apart, though, is the level of cleanliness it delivers. The Sonic Pro has been independently tested to target bacteria like E. coli, Staphylococcus aureus, and Candida albicans!

So if your current routine is just 'rinse and hope,' consider this your sign to upgrade to the Sonic Pro from Sonic Dental. It's not complicated, not time-consuming and overall just a smarter way to keep things clean 24/7





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Sonic Pro Retainer Cleaning Ultrasonic Waves UVC Light Dental Appliances

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Asda strikes deal with Ocado to upgrade online shoppingThe partnership comes amid a major turnaround plan at Asda led by executive chairman Allan Leighton.

Read more »

Was Mercedes’ first big F1 2026 upgrade at Canadian GP a success?Mercedes rolled out an extensive upgrade at Canada, but did it perform as expected?

Read more »

Sonic creator wanted to call Billy Hatcher And The Giant Egg a very filthy nameA former Sega executive has shared stories about the company's history, while casually outing a potential 'remake' of Sonic CD.

Read more »

Rangers have clear Thelo Aasgaard upgrade in their sights for summer transfer swoopRangers are the latest side to be linked to Vitalis Milan this transfer window. We examine how the ETO FC Gyor could be a significant upgrade on Thelo Aasgaard.

Read more »