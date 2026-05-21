Upside to Dementia Battle: Rumer Willis Sees 'Tenderness' in Her Dad

Rumer Willis revealed an upside in her father Bruce Willis's battle with dementia. She spoke about their relationship post-diagnoses and the new side of her father she had never seen before. Willis was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD) in early 2023, which followed an initial diagnosis of aphasia in 2022.

Rumer Willis shared an upside to watching her father Bruce Willis go through the difficult and devastating battle with dementia. She said that she gets to see a different side of him that she had never seen in the past.

'I'm so grateful I get to go see him,' she told The Inside Edit on Monday about her relationship with her dad post-diagnoses. Even though it's different now, she's still 'so grateful' and shared that there's a 'tenderness' that maybe being Bruce Willis might not have allowed him in a certain way





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