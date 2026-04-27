Upskirter Spared Jail Despite Admitting to Sex Offences and Possessing Child Abuse Images

Ecuadorian man, Luis Ortega, 66, receives a suspended sentence after pleading guilty to upskirting at London Tube stations and possessing indecent images of children. The court heard details of his intrusive behavior and the discovery of harmful images on his iPad.

Luis Ortega, a 66-year-old man from Ecuador, has avoided a jail sentence despite admitting to upskirting offenses and possessing indecent images of children. The case, heard at Inner London Crown Court, detailed Ortega’s actions at London ’s Kings Cross and Liverpool Street Tube stations, where he surreptitiously photographed women without their consent.

The incidents occurred in August 2024, with one victim specifically recalling a disturbing encounter on the Hammersmith and City Line. She described feeling a hand on her thigh and subsequently discovering Ortega was attempting to record an image up her skirt. Ortega initially denied the accusations, claiming he was merely filming the station, but a forensic examination of his phone revealed multiple upskirting images taken on different dates and locations.

The investigation extended beyond the upskirting offenses when police searched Ortega’s home and discovered his iPad contained one Category A and two Category B indecent images of children. This discovery significantly compounded the severity of the charges against him. During the sentencing hearing, the prosecution detailed the victim’s distress, emphasizing the ‘creepy, intrusive, and completely unacceptable’ nature of Ortega’s behavior.

Ortega, aided by a Spanish interpreter, expressed remorse through his legal representation, stating he felt ‘ashamed’ and feared the repercussions of his arrest on his family. His defense highlighted his long-term residency in the UK, working as a carpenter for over two decades, and his early guilty pleas. The court heard that Ortega appeared to have ‘distorted ideas about sex’ which the judge believed needed to be addressed.

Judge Matthew Boyle, while acknowledging the seriousness of the offenses – particularly the possession of child abuse imagery which fuels a dangerous demand and endangers young people globally – ultimately suspended Ortega’s nine-month prison sentence for 18 months. This decision was influenced by the assessment that the offenses were ‘entirely out of character’ and Ortega’s demonstrated remorse.

However, the judge delivered a stern warning, emphasizing that any future offenses would result in immediate imprisonment. As part of his sentence, Ortega is required to complete 30 days of rehabilitation activities, 100 hours of unpaid work, and adhere to a ten-year Sexual Harm Prevention Order, including notification requirements. The judge made it unequivocally clear to Ortega that this was his ‘only chance’ and that a repeat offense would have dire consequences.

Ortega pleaded guilty to two counts of possessing indecent images of children and four counts of recording an image under clothing without consent





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Upskirting Child Abuse Images Sexual Offences London Tube Stations

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