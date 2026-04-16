Upskirting Sex Pest Jailed for 20 Months After Soho Bust

A 62-year-old man has been sentenced to 20 months in prison for upskirting and voyeurism offences targeting young women in London's Soho. James Manchard was caught by police with over 20 videos of victims on his phone, recorded in a single evening. He was found to be using prohibited software to hide his browsing history, violating an existing Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

A convicted sex offender who targeted young women in London 's West End by taking upskirting photographs has been jailed for 20 months. James Manchard, 62, from Camden, was apprehended by plain-clothed officers on Friday, January 16th, this year, as he repeatedly loitered near queues outside popular venues in Soho . Initially, officers suspected he was involved in potential theft and began observing his movements.

Their suspicion intensified when Manchard persisted in hovering around groups of young women, prompting uniformed officers to intervene and conduct a search. During the stop, checks revealed Manchard was a known offender with an existing Sexual Harm Prevention Order stemming from a previous voyeurism conviction. This order mandated that he surrender his phone for inspection. Upon examining his mobile device, officers discovered 29 videos, capturing footage of over 20 victims, all recorded that same evening in Soho. He was promptly arrested at the scene. At Westminster Magistrates Court, Manchard received his sentence of 20 months imprisonment and was ordered to forfeit both his laptop and mobile phone. His apprehension occurred during a Live Facial Recognition Operation conducted by Metropolitan Police on Tottenham Court Road. Scotland Yard revealed that Manchard was utilizing Virtual Private Network software, which is prohibited under his Sexual Harm Prevention Order as it allows for the deletion of cookies and browsing history. Detective Constable Sam Pearson, who spearheaded the investigation, described Manchard's actions as predatory, calculated, and demonstrating a profound lack of respect for his victims. He commended the officers' vigilance and swift response for preventing further offending and securing crucial evidence. DC Pearson emphasized that no one should feel unsafe while enjoying a night out and vowed continued swift action against those posing a threat to women and girls. The officers involved in Manchard's capture were deployed as part of Operation Martello, an initiative focused on addressing theft and pickpocketing hotspots in the West End. Commander Clair Kelland, the Met's lead for public protection, highlighted the invasive nature of voyeurism, which often occurs in busy public spaces where victims may not immediately realize they have been targeted. She stated there is no justification for such behavior, regardless of the perpetrator's motivation, and that it causes significant distress. Commander Kelland encouraged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious behavior that appears predatory or attempts to film under clothing to either officers or venue staff, emphasizing that prompt action can prevent further victimization. Manchard's sentence comprises 12 months for each of two breaches of his Sexual Harm Prevention Order, to be served concurrently. He received an additional four months for recording images under clothing, to be served consecutively, along with a further four months activated from a previously suspended sentence, also to run consecutively. The total custodial sentence amounts to 20 months





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Upskirting Voyeurism Sex Offender Soho London

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

How life has changed for trans Brits in year since Supreme Court ruling on sexThe Supreme Court ruled sex should be defined biologically in the Equality Act 2010 on April 16 last year - here's what has changed since.

Read more »

A 'summer of sex' is the (vibrating) silver bullet the country needsIf every adult in the country were sexually satisfied, you’d have a happier and healthier population

Read more »

Women told 'the devil will come' if they refuse husbands sex in church sermonWellspring Ministry filmed their sermons showing chair of trustees Bienvenue Hombessa telling married women 'the devil will come' if they deny their husbands sex.

Read more »

Prolific upskirter caught filming girls in nightclub queuesJames Manchand was spotted hovering around groups of women around Soho on January 16.

Read more »

Wild moment private discussion about Carol Vorderman's sex life airs on live TVA camera crew was caught chatting about Carol Vorderman's love life during an live broadcast at the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix

Read more »

Murderer who tried to kill two sex offenders 'wants whole life order'Duncan Heaton appeared at Leeds Crown Court on Thursday

Read more »