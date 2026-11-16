UQ Research Urges ADHD Training for Queensland GPs

University of Queensland research reveals that Queensland GPs lack mandatory ADHD training and Medicare support compared to other states, raising concerns about diagnostic accuracy for adults.

University of Queensland research indicates that expanding adult ADHD care to general practitioners requires matched training and Medicare support. Queensland became the first Australian state to allow GPs to diagnose and treat adults in December 2025, nearly a decade after enabling this for children.

Training Gaps in Queensland ADHD Care

Unlike other states, Queensland GPs are not required to undertake extra ADHD-specific training. Benjamin Johnson, a PhD candidate from the University of Queensland National Centre for Youth Substance Use Research, examined this expansion. He found that funding and training support are essential for effective care delivery. Many GPs have experience with childhood ADHD, but adult ADHD diagnosis is more complex. Situational factors like burnout can mimic ADHD symptoms such as inattention. Differentiating between temporary impairments and long-term developmental disorders requires specialized knowledge. Without compulsory training, accurate diagnosis becomes difficult for general practitioners.

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Comparative State Models and RACGP Standards

New South Wales, Western Australia, and South Australia have adopted stricter care models. These states require GPs to complete additional training developed by the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners. This training was created in partnership with ADHD experts before allowing adult diagnosis. State governments in these regions have funded GP ADHD training programs. In contrast, additional training for Queensland GPs remains voluntary. The RACGP offers a free online course for its members. However, this voluntary approach contrasts with the mandatory requirements elsewhere. GPs in all states must refer complex cases to a psychiatrist. This referral is required when cases fall outside the GP scope of practice.

Barriers to GP Adoption of ADHD Care

A 2024 study of 213 Australian GPs revealed significant barriers to expanded roles. Seventy-seven percent supported taking on a larger role in ADHD care. However, seventy percent cited a lack of knowledge and experience. Sixty-eight percent reported a lack of time for thorough assessment. These barriers highlight the need for structural support. General practitioners already perform substantial work in community healthcare. Expanding their role without adequate resources creates inefficiencies. The disparity in training requirements affects diagnostic consistency. Patients may receive varying levels of care depending on location. Compulsory training ensures all practitioners meet the same standards. This standardization is crucial for accurate differential diagnosis.

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Medicare Reforms for Complex Assessments

Medicare funding arrangements need updates to support GPs and patients effectively. Current models penalize GPs for conducting longer consultations. Approved Australian ADHD guidelines indicate assessments take two to three hours. These assessments often occur over several separate sessions. The current fee structure does not reflect this time commitment. Wealthier patients might access comprehensive assessments if fees are not regulated. GPs cannot set fees that are prohibitive for average patients. Fair funding ensures equitable access to specialist-style assessments. The University of Queensland urges government consideration of these funding models. Supporting GPs with complex cases is a public health priority.

Future Implications for ADHD Treatment Access

The findings from the University of Queensland study have broad implications for healthcare policy. Queensland GPs need mandatory training to match other states. Medicare rebates must align with the duration of ADHD assessments. Without these changes, diagnostic accuracy and access may suffer. The voluntary training model in Queensland risks inconsistent care quality. Other states have demonstrated the value of funded, mandatory programs. Implementing similar frameworks in Queensland would standardize care. This approach would reduce misdiagnosis rates for adults with ADHD. Enhanced support for GPs improves overall community health outcomes.