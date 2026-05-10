Urgent Appeal to Find Missing 15-Year-Old Schoolgirl Katie-Lou Berry in Southport

Katie-Lou Berry, a 15-year-old schoolgirl from Bolton, Liverpool, and Bootle, was last seen in Southport on May 8. She is described as being of slim build, 5ft6in tall, with very long brown hair, a nose piercing, and a Bolton accent. Anyone with immediate sightings of Katie-Lou is asked to call 999 immediately.

Police have launched an urgent appeal to find a missing 15-year-old schoolgirl last seen in Southport on Friday evening. Katie-Lou Berry - who has links to Bolton , Liverpool , and Bootle - was last spotted at around 6.10pm on May 8 close to the Botanic Gardens in the town.

She is described by police as being of slim build, 5ft6in tall, and with very long brown hair. She also has a nose piercing and speaks with a Bolton accent. Merseyside Police has asked anyone with immediate sightings of Katie-Lou to call 999, while pictures have been shared on social media amid efforts to locate her





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Katie-Lou Berry Missing 15-Year-Old Schoolgirl Southport Botanic Gardens Bolton Liverpool Bootle Slim Build 5Ft6in Tall Very Long Brown Hair Nose Piercing Bolton Accent Pink Vest Top Black Leggings Black Fur Jacket White Nike Air Max Trainers

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Urgent Appeal to Find Missing 15-Year-Old Girl: Katie-Lou Berry Last Seen in SouthportPolice are appealing for help to trace missing Katie-Lou Berry, a 15-year-old white girl last seen in Southport, Bolton, Liverpool, and Bootle.

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