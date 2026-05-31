Urgent family plea to find missing Irish tourist in Ibiza

The family of missing Irish tourist Tommy O'Neill has issued an urgent appeal to help locate him in Ibiza. Tommy was last seen on May 13 at the Amistat Hostel in San Antonio, Ibiza, and his family and friends have not heard from him in two weeks. His relatives have urged any solo travellers who might have encountered the Irish man to get in touch.

An urgent appeal has been issued to help locate Irish man Tommy O'Neill, who has been missing in Ibiza for over two weeks. Efforts are ongoing to find 34-year-old Irish national Tommy O'Neill, who was last spotted at the Amistat Hostel in San Antonio, Ibiza on May 13.

Neither Tommy's relatives nor friends have reportedly been in contact with him for two weeks. Tommy's relatives, who are worried about his welfare, have urged any solo travellers who might have encountered the Irish man to get in touch. Tommy is said to be six feet tall with dark brown curly hair.

His brother posted on social media: 'He was last seen on May 13 at the Amistat Hostel in San Antonio, Ibiza, and his family and friends have not heard from him in two weeks. We have filed a missing person's report, but we're hoping that fellow solo travellers may have crossed paths with Tommy in recent days and can help where possible.

', reports. Tommy is a 34-year-old Irish man, six feet tall, with dark brown curly hair. His mental health has deteriorated recently, so he is currently very vulnerable and may be acting unusually or appearing confused. A spokesperson for the Department of Foreign Affairs told the Irish Mirror: 'The Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade is aware of this case and is providing consular assistance.

As with all consular cases, the Department does not comment on the details of individual cases.





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Tommy O'neill Ibiza Missing Person Irish Tourist Consular Assistance

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