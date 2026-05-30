Urgent Recall of Blood Pressure Medication Ramipril Due to Incorrect Dosage in Packaging

The UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has issued an urgent recall of a specific batch of Ramipril 2.5mg capsules manufactured by Crescent Pharma Limited after discovering that some packs may contain blister strips of a higher dose (10mg). Patients are advised to check their packaging for batch number GR155023 and consult their pharmacy or GP if affected. Taking an incorrect dose can lead to dangerous side effects, especially for vulnerable patients.

Ramipril is a widely prescribed medication in the United Kingdom, with approximately three million prescriptions issued each month. It belongs to a class of drugs known as ACE inhibitors, which work by relaxing blood vessels to lower blood pressure and improve blood flow.

This medication is commonly used to treat hypertension, chronic kidney disease, and heart failure, and is often prescribed following a heart attack to help prevent further cardiovascular events. Despite its effectiveness, proper dosing is critical because taking an incorrect amount can lead to adverse effects. Recently, the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has announced an urgent recall of a specific batch of Ramipril 2.5mg capsules manufactured by Crescent Pharma Limited.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that some packs within the batch may contain blister strips labeled as Ramipril 10mg, a significantly higher dose. The affected batch can be identified by the code GR155023 on the packaging. Patients who possess this batch are urged to check the medication strength on the carton against the blister strips inside.

If the 2.5mg carton contains strips labeled as 10mg, they should not take the medicine and should contact their dispensing pharmacy for further advice. The MHRA has emphasized that this error poses a particular risk to vulnerable patients, such as the elderly or those with kidney impairment, who may experience severe side effects from an accidental overdose. Common symptoms of taking too much Ramipril include dizziness, lightheadedness, fainting, unusual fatigue, and changes in kidney function.

In severe cases, it can lead to hypotension and electrolyte imbalances. Dr. Alison Cave, the MHRA Chief Safety Officer, has urged anyone who believes they may have taken the higher dose and is experiencing side effects to seek medical advice immediately. Patients can also contact NHS 111 for guidance. The usual starting dose of Ramipril is between 1.25mg and 2.5mg per day, with gradual increases under medical supervision.

The maximum recommended dose is 10mg per day. Therefore, accidentally taking four times the intended dose can have serious consequences. The MHRA has also advised pharmacy and healthcare professionals to stop supplying the impacted batch and return all remaining stock to their suppliers. Anyone who has an unaffected batch, where the blister strips match the carton, can continue taking their medication as usual.

The affected batch is limited to Crescent Pharma Limited Ramipril 2.5mg capsules with batch number GR155023. Patients who have this batch are instructed to take the medicine leaflet and any remaining capsules to their pharmacy or GP practice for advice and potential replacement. The MHRA encourages reporting any suspected side effects via the Yellow Card scheme. This recall highlights the importance of medication safety checks and the vigilance required by both manufacturers and regulatory bodies to prevent dosing errors.

Patients are reminded to always verify their medication before taking it, especially when receiving a new prescription or refill. The incident serves as a critical reminder of the potential risks associated with pharmaceutical manufacturing errors and the swift action taken by health authorities to mitigate harm. Hypertension affects millions in the UK, and Ramipril is a cornerstone of treatment. The recall process ensures that patients affected by the error receive proper guidance and alternative medication if needed.

Healthcare professionals are playing a key role in identifying affected patients and advising them accordingly. The MHRA continues to monitor the situation and will take further action if necessary. Patients are encouraged to remain calm but vigilant, and to seek help if they experience any unusual symptoms. The safety of patients is the top priority, and this recall demonstrates the robust systems in place to protect public health





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Ramipril Recall Blood Pressure Medication MHRA Crescent Pharma Medication Safety

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