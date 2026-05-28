Urgent Recall of Maxi-Cosi Family Fix Slide Pro Base Over Safety Indicator Malfunction

Maxi-Cosi has issued an urgent recall for its Family Fix Slide Pro Base due to a safety indicator malfunction that could mislead users into believing the car seat is properly attached when it is not, posing a risk of injury. The recall affects products manufactured between September 6, 2023, and March 24, 2026. Consumers are advised to stop using the product immediately and check their device via the manufacturer's website.

A baby car seat has been urgently recalled over fears it could come loose from its base and cause 'injuries' to children. Maxi-Cosi issued the alert for its Family Fix Slide Pro Base following reports of a malfunctioning safety indicator.

Users are advised to 'stop using the product immediately', according to information on the Office for Product Safety and Standards (OPSS) website. The recall notice states: 'The product presents a risk of injuries because the indicator, which shows whether the seat is correctly fitted, may display "green" even when the car seat is not fully attached to the base.

'As a result, a user may believe the seat is properly connected when it is not. 'This could cause the seat to move or detach, potentially injuring the occupant. ' According to the OPSS, the car seat does not meet the requirements of the General Product Safety Regulations 2005. Maxi-Cosi is recalling products manufactured in China between September 6 last year and March 24, 2026.

A statement on the brand's website says: 'Your child's safety drives every decision we make at Maxi-Cosi, and in keeping with our deep dedication to you and your family, we want to make you aware of a voluntary recall affecting your product.

'During a recent user test conducted as part of our continuous improvement efforts to enhance ease of use, we identified a potential misuse scenario involving a visual indicator on our new Maxi-Cosi FamilyFix base. 'We have initiated a voluntary product recall as part of our ongoing commitment to the highest possible standards of child safety, product quality, and ease of use.

' Users have been urged to check their product by entering the product model reference and manufacturing date on the brand's website. The manufacturing date can be found on the white label on the underside of the base, according to Maxi-Cosi, and should contain ten digits





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Car Seat Recall Maxi-Cosi Family Fix Slide Pro Base Safety Indicator Child Safety Product Recall OPSS

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