Urgent Search for Missing Five-Year-Old Sharon Granites in Alice Springs

Five-year-old Sharon Granites has been missing from Alice Springs since Anzac Day. Police believe she was abducted by Jefferson Lewis, a recently released prisoner, and a large-scale search is underway. The public is urged to provide any information that could assist in locating Sharon.

The search for five-year-old Sharon Granites , who has been missing from Alice Springs since Anzac Day, has intensified as police focus on Jefferson Lewis , a recently released prisoner, as the primary person of interest.

Sharon was last seen at Ilyperenye (Old Timers) Town Camp, south of Alice Springs, around 11:30 pm on April 25th. Authorities believe Lewis, 47, abducted the young girl, and he was reportedly observed holding her hand as he led her away from the camp into the night. The situation is deeply concerning, and while police remain hopeful for Sharon’s safe return, Acting Assistant Commissioner Peter Malley acknowledged that the likelihood diminishes with each passing hour.

A dedicated crime scene has been identified near the camp and is currently being meticulously processed for any clues that might lead to Sharon’s whereabouts. The investigation has revealed a troubling history surrounding Jefferson Lewis. He was released from prison without conditions despite a significant criminal record, including convictions for breaching domestic violence orders and resisting police. Just months prior to his release, he faced charges of aggravated assault, further highlighting the potential risk he posed to the community.

Police footage from earlier that evening, captured on bodycams, shows Lewis at the Town Camp, and it’s been confirmed that alcohol was consumed on the night of Sharon’s disappearance, with Lewis likely being under the influence. He was known to Sharon’s family and had been staying at a residence within Old Timers, where Sharon and her mother had gone to do laundry. The mother is understandably devastated by her daughter’s disappearance.

A large-scale search operation is underway, involving the Australian Defence Force, experienced Aboriginal trackers, and approximately 70 volunteers. The terrain is challenging, characterized by soft sand and dense long grass, making the search incredibly difficult. Police are actively investigating leads in nearby Indigenous communities, including Yuendumu and Lajamanu, but currently believe Lewis remains in the Alice Springs area. They have not ruled out the possibility that he is receiving assistance from others, despite lacking access to a vehicle.

The public is being urged to come forward with any information, no matter how small, that could aid in the search for Sharon. She was last seen wearing a dark blue short-sleeved T-shirt with white ring stripes around the neck and sleeves, and black boxer-style underwear. The police are appealing for anyone who may have seen Sharon or Jefferson Lewis in the days leading up to and following her disappearance to contact them immediately, quoting reference number P26120934.

The case has sparked widespread concern and a determined effort to bring Sharon home safely. The involvement of Aboriginal trackers is particularly crucial, given their intimate knowledge of the local terrain and tracking skills. The focus remains on locating Sharon and ensuring the safety of the community.

The circumstances surrounding Lewis’s release from prison are also under scrutiny, raising questions about the effectiveness of the parole system and the assessment of risk factors for individuals with a history of violent offenses. The entire community is holding onto hope for a positive outcome, while authorities continue to pursue every possible avenue in this critical investigation. The search continues relentlessly, driven by the unwavering determination to reunite Sharon with her family





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Sharon Granites Alice Springs Missing Person Abduction Jefferson Lewis Northern Territory

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