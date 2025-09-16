Urgent Security Warning for UK Homeowners: Don't Fall Victim to This Costly Oversight

Property experts urge UK homeowners to prioritize home security this September and avoid a common blunder that could result in costly insurance claim denials.

UK homeowners are facing an urgent call to action to bolster their home security . Property specialists are advising households to prioritize a trip to DIY stores like B&Q, Screwfix, and Homebase this September to avert a common security oversight that could result in significant financial loss.

While many homeowners focus on routine upkeep like repainting doors or fixing leaky faucets, a property expert warns that overlooking security upgrades, particularly those concerning locks and window fastenings, can pose a greater threat. According to Michael Smith, founder of Bluefield Realty Group, neglecting these crucial aspects can not only endanger valuables but also lead to insurance claim denials, potentially leaving homeowners facing bills as high as £3,000.Smith emphasizes that September marks a period of heightened vulnerability, as families return from summer holidays and burglars become more active. He stresses the importance of prompt action for those who have put off security upgrades, pointing out that failing to meet insurance requirements can be as costly as the burglary itself. Official statistics from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) reveal a disturbing trend: approximately 2.9 million theft incidents occurred in the year ending December 2024, a rise from the previous year. The average cost of a burglary to a homeowner currently stands at £2,856, encompassing both stolen goods and property damage, with the value of pilfered items contributing significantly to this sum.Beyond the financial implications, Smith highlights the immense emotional toll of experiencing a burglary, noting the irreplaceable value of cherished possessions. Many homeowners mistakenly assume that their insurance will automatically cover them in case of a break-in. However, Smith emphasizes that most insurers expect homeowners to maintain a certain minimum security standard. Policies vary, with insurers in high-crime areas often mandating specific lock types, such as five-lever mortice deadlocks or multi-point locking systems for enhanced security. Failure to meet these requirements could lead to claim denials, leaving homeowners responsible for all repair and replacement costs. Smith advises homeowners to initiate a comprehensive assessment of their existing locks and security systems, carefully reviewing their insurance policy to ensure compliance. He recommends updating outdated locks or adding additional security measures, highlighting the availability of affordable, insurer-approved options at retailers like Screwfix, B&Q, and Homebase. Smith views these investments as a worthwhile precaution, noting that they not only offer peace of mind but can also deter potential burglars and potentially lead to lower insurance premiums.





