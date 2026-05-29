Urgent Warning Over Solar Panel Safety After Rooftop Fire in Northamptonshire

A family was rescued from a burning £600k home after rooftop solar panels exploded. Experts warn that the rapid rise in solar installations outpaces safety measures, highlighting risks like lack of shutdown switches, no built-in fire detection, and firefighting challenges. A UK government review identified key risk factors and issued recommendations.

Experts have issued an urgent warning regarding the safety of solar panels after a dramatic incident in Northamptonshire . Ring doorbell footage captured the moment solar panels on a £600,000 new-build home in Wellingborough exploded into flames while a family was inside.

The blaze erupted around 10:30 am on a Bank Holiday Monday as temperatures reached 22°C. An off-duty firefighter, Robert Shipman, noticed the smoke from his nearby home, rushed over, and rescued three adults and one child from the four-bedroom detached house. Five fire crews arrived promptly and managed to control the fire, but the property was severely damaged. This event has sparked serious concerns about the safety of rooftop solar installations, especially given the increasing frequency of heatwaves.

Luke Osborne, Technical Director at Electrical Safety First, emphasized the importance of ensuring competent installation, warning that rogue traders may take advantage of growing public interest in solar technology. Solar panels, also known as photovoltaic panels, convert sunlight into electricity. Recent government data shows a surge in solar adoption across the UK. Last year marked the highest number of solar installations on record, with 269,000 completed systems, 95% of which were rooftop installations.

This equates to a new rooftop solar setup every two minutes throughout 2025. While this growth reflects a strong shift toward clean energy, Electrical Safety First has highlighted that solar technology is still evolving and carries inherent risks. A primary safety issue is that solar panel systems lack a simple switch to power them down completely.

Consequently, minor problems like debris accumulation or electrical faults can escalate quickly. Additionally, most solar panels do not incorporate built-in fire detection systems, allowing a fire to spread undetected before it is discovered. The physical design of some installations can also hinder firefighting efforts, making it difficult to direct water onto the fire. Earlier this year, the UK government conducted a review into the fire safety implications of rooftop solar panels.

The report identified several risk factors, including minimal gap height between panels and the roof, the type of roofing materials used, and the configuration and spacing of the panel array. It also noted practical challenges for emergency responders: photovoltaic systems operate on direct current, which presents ongoing electrical hazards even after disconnection. The presence of PV arrays can block access to the fire beneath the panels, interfere with ventilation, and when combined with battery storage, introduce chemical or explosion risks.

The review made four key recommendations aimed at improving safety standards and emergency response protocols. As solar panel usage continues to rise, these safety considerations become increasingly critical for homeowners, installers, and firefighters alike





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Solar Panels Fire Safety Photovoltaic Northamptonshire Electrical Safety First UK Government Rooftop Installations Heatwaves Emergency Response Rogue Traders

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