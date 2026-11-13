US Air Force Responds to Suspected Unauthorized Drone Activity Over RAF Lakenheath

US Air Force personnel at RAF Lakenheath in Suffolk responded to suspected unauthorized drone activity on Friday evening, with no personnel, aircraft, or infrastructure affected.

US Air Force personnel at RAF Lakenheath in Suffolk responded to suspected unauthorized drone activity on Friday evening, the US military has said. The incident prompted reports that service personnel were forced to take shelter and that sirens were heard at the base.

A US Air Force spokesperson said no personnel, aircraft or infrastructure were affected. The spokesperson added that the force continues to work closely with host nation counterparts to ensure safety and security. The statement said protecting the shared community is a joint responsibility. It encouraged everyone to report any unusual or suspicious activity to local authorities.

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Conservative MP Confirms No Public Threat

Nick Timothy, Conservative MP for West Suffolk, said the incident was resolved with no threat to the public. He did not say what had happened. In a Facebook post, Timothy said he had been in touch with authorities at the base following speculation about the alarm. He wrote that he was told there is no threat to the public and the incident is now resolved.

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Commenting underneath Timothy's social media update, one mother said her daughter was still stuck on the base with no idea when they can come home. The status of the base has not been confirmed. The drone activity comes days after the US pulled its planes from another British site. The move came weeks after the US withdrew its bombers from RAF Fairford over a suspected Iran-linked security incident.

Context Of Security Incidents At UK Bases

Keir Starmer stipulated this must only be for defensive action. In September, a major incident was declared at RAF Fairford after three suspicious vans were seen approaching the site. The US Air Force spokesperson said the force continues to work closely with host nation counterparts. The spokesperson said this is to ensure the safety and security of US service members, US and host nation civilians, contractors, and all families.

Protecting the shared community is a joint responsibility, the spokesperson said. The spokesperson encouraged everyone to support this effort by reporting any unusual or suspicious activity to local authorities. This is a breaking news story and is being updated.