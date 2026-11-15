US Airport Delays Expected to End as FAA Fixes Technology Outage

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy promises flights resume normal operations by Sunday or Monday. The FAA addresses a massive technology failure impacting millions of travelers and over 23,000 flights.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy projected that nationwide airport delays would cease by Sunday evening or, at the latest, Monday night. This timeline follows a sudden ground stop that halted US flight departures for four hours and 21 minutes. The interruption began at 3.54pm ET on Friday and concluded at 8.15pm ET.

Technology Upgrade Causes Communication Failure

Secretary Duffy identified L3Harris as the contractor responsible for replacing legacy copper wiring with fiber optic cables at a remote Federal Aviation Administration facility. The equipment swap flooded existing routers and disrupted radar feeds. This technical error severed air traffic control communications temporarily. Officials confirmed no cyberattack or foul play occurred during the outage. Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin stated there were no signs of malicious intent. He emphasized investigators are not ruling out any possibilities yet.

Also read US FAA grounds all departing flights citing 'extraordinary circumstances'

Millions of Passengers Stranded in Airports

More than 1.5 million travelers faced significant disruptions across the weekend. Flight tracking service FlightAware recorded 8,400 canceled flights in the US. An additional 14,700 flights experienced delays on Saturday and Sunday. Passengers endured sleeping in terminals and scrambling for new itineraries. The situation marks the worst aviation crisis since the attacks of September 11, 2001. Every flight was accounted for during the ground stop. International flights required case-by-case handling procedures.

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Political Blame and Funding Demands Increase

President Donald Trump blamed the aging air traffic control infrastructure for the disruption. He criticized former President Joe Biden and the current system on Sunday. Trump demanded Congress approve urgent funding for modernization efforts. He described the existing equipment as fifty years old and ridiculous. The Transportation Secretary echoed these concerns regarding outdated technology. He noted the system relies on equipment from the 1970s and 1980s. Duffy requested approximately $50 billion to upgrade air travel infrastructure. He accused L3Harris of failing to meet the moment during the crisis.

Contractor Relationships and Future Operations

Secretary Duffy described L3Harris as a legacy provider for the department. He expressed a preference for partnering with telecom giants like AT&T and Verizon. However, he stated the agency remains stuck with L3Harris until funding arrives. Duffy criticized contractors for providing poor service despite receiving government money. The FAA assured full capacity would resume soon. Officials expect operations to normalize by the end of Sunday or Monday. The backlog recovery remains the immediate priority for airlines and airports.