US President Donald Trump is heading to Evian, France to attend the G7 Summit, where allies from the G7 group of leading powers will seek common ground with the US President at a summit in France that gets underway hours after the US and Iran agreed a deal to end the Middle East war. The deal includes the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, which Iran has effectively blocked since the US and Israel launched their attack on the country in February. Iran said the deal requires a full cessation of hostilities in Lebanon, but Israel's Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, said his country would retain the right to respond to Hezbollah attacks, and the US said an Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon was not a condition of the agreement. Trump had almost constantly attacked the deal, but focused in particular on a flight returning $400m of previously frozen funds to Iran. Trump is scoring World Cup own goals while his rival plays blinder. New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has been able to unite the city during the World Cup, with prominent interviews, $26 meal deals at hundreds of New York restaurants, and announced a thousand $50 tickets for New Yorkers, including round-trip bus journeys to the stadium. Trump has been in the public eye for decades, but so far this tournament, he's been schooled by New York's Mayor, Zohran Mamdani. Trump has been notably absent from a game, while Mamdani has actually attended a game, and he's hosting a weather and traffic TV update on World Cup matchdays. Stadiums aren't full, neither are hotels, and in swathes of the US the World Cup buzz is more of a distant hum. Fans, journalists and officials are among those who have been turned away at the door due to high ticket prices and a lack of confidence over the safety of the strait.,

US President Donald Trump is heading to Evian, France to attend the G7 Summit , where allies from the G7 group of leading powers will seek common ground with the US President at a summit in France that gets underway hours after the US and Iran agreed a deal to end the Middle East war.

The deal includes the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, which Iran has effectively blocked since the US and Israel launched their attack on the country in February. Iran said the deal requires a full cessation of hostilities in Lebanon, but Israel's Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, said his country would retain the right to respond to Hezbollah attacks, and the US said an Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon was not a condition of the agreement.

Trump had almost constantly attacked the deal, but focused in particular on a flight returning $400m of previously frozen funds to Iran. Trump is scoring World Cup own goals while his rival plays blinder. New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has been able to unite the city during the World Cup, with prominent interviews, $26 meal deals at hundreds of New York restaurants, and announced a thousand $50 tickets for New Yorkers, including round-trip bus journeys to the stadium.

Trump has been in the public eye for decades, but so far this tournament, he's been schooled by New York's Mayor, Zohran Mamdani. Trump has been notably absent from a game, while Mamdani has actually attended a game, and he's hosting a weather and traffic TV update on World Cup matchdays. Stadiums aren't full, neither are hotels, and in swathes of the US the World Cup buzz is more of a distant hum.

Fans, journalists and officials are among those who have been turned away at the door due to high ticket prices and a lack of confidence over the safety of the strait.





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US And Iran Middle East War G7 Summit Strait Of Hormuz Iran Israel Benjamin Netanyahu Donald Trump World Cup New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani

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