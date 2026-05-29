US and Iran Close to Agreement on Nuclear Deal, Says Vice President Vance

Vice President JD Vance stated that the US is close to a tentative agreement with Iran, potentially ending sanctions and reopening the Strait of Hormuz, though final approval from President Trump remains uncertain.

Vice President JD Vance indicated on Friday that the United States is close to reaching a tentative agreement with Iran that could potentially end sanctions and reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

In his first senior US reaction to reports of a breakthrough, Vance told reporters that both sides were near an agreement, though he cautioned that the US is 'not there yet.

' The deal, reportedly negotiated over three months, would extend a ceasefire, end the US blockade in the Strait of Hormuz, and initiate negotiations over Tehran's nuclear programme. A 60-day memorandum of understanding has been reportedly drafted by negotiators in recent talks. Under the terms, shipping through the Strait of Hormuz would be unrestricted and without tolls, and Iran would remove all mines within 30 days.

Additionally, Iran would commit not to pursue a nuclear weapon. However, the deal awaits final sign-off from President Donald Trump, who has not yet publicly endorsed it. The US Treasury Secretary refused to confirm the reports at a White House press briefing, and Vice President Vance later noted there was a tentative agreement but uncertainty over Trump's approval. The development follows a week of renewed hostilities between the US and Iran, raising questions about the viability of a diplomatic solution.

White House officials have been cautious, with some suggesting that the agreement might still face obstacles over specific language. Meanwhile, the international community watches closely as the Strait of Hormuz remains a critical chokepoint for global oil shipments. The potential deal could ease tensions in the region and reduce the risk of a broader conflict.

However, analysts warn that the path to a final agreement remains fraught with challenges, including deep mistrust between the two nations and opposition from hardliners on both sides. The US has maintained that it retains the ability to substantially set back Iran's nuclear programme, a stance that complicates negotiations. Despite the uncertainty, the prospect of a deal has already impacted oil markets, with prices dropping slightly on hopes of increased supply.

The coming days will be crucial as Trump decides whether to approve the agreement, which could reshape the geopolitical landscape of the Middle East. If signed, it would mark a significant shift in US policy towards Iran, moving from maximum pressure to engagement. The deal also has implications for other regional players, including Saudi Arabia and Israel, who have expressed concerns about Iran's nuclear ambitions.

The US has assured allies that any agreement will include robust verification mechanisms to ensure compliance. As negotiations continue, the world awaits a resolution that could prevent further escalation and promote stability in the region





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