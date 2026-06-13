US and Iranian officials are at odds over the terms of a potential nuclear deal, with Trump expressing frustration over slow progress and Iran's foreign minister insisting that sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz belongs to Iran and Oman. The deal may also include hundreds of billions of US dollars paid in potential war reparations to Tehran and the unfreezing of Iranian assets held abroad, but the timing and guarantees for these payments remain unclear.

US and Iranian officials have given conflicting accounts of the agreed terms of a potential nuclear deal, while Pakistan's prime minister has warned against a misinformation campaign designed to sabotage reconciliation.

Trump has expressed frustration over slow progress, describing the Iranians as dishonourable people to deal with and calling on them to get their act together, and FAST. A key sticking point in ongoing negotiations is the status of the Strait of Hormuz, which has been effectively closed by Iran since shortly after the conflict began in February.

A senior official in the White House Administration said that under the terms of the memorandum, the crucial waterway would be reopened and the US would lift its blockade on Iranian ports. Iran's foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, insisted that sovereignty over the Strait belongs to Iran and Oman, and that Iran would continue to ensure safe passage for ships, adding that Iran has made a firm decision that the administration of the Strait of Hormuz will no longer be the same as before.

Responsible for a fifth of world oil flows, the Strait has become a key chokehold for Iran, with several ships attacked as they attempt to cross through. While Iran has lost its own revenue due to disrupted oil supplies, the closure of the Strait has led to rising energy prices across the world, which are set to worsen in the winter.

In a draft of the memorandum briefed to Reuters, no final decision has been made on Iran's nuclear policy, which remains a central point of tension. The draft pushed back discussions to a 60-day period of talks with no mention of Tehran agreeing to give up its stockpiles of highly enriched uranium. A senior Trump administration official has insisted that Tehran is committing to dismantling its nuclear weapons programme and decommissioning nuclear sites, including destroying and removing the enriched material.

Despite a barrage of attacks, it also remains unclear as to the extent of the damage done to Iran's nuclear programme and missile stockpiles. In return for Tehran's compliance, the deal may also include hundreds of billions of US dollars paid in potential war reparations to Tehran and the unfreezing of Iranian assets held abroad. A senior US official has insisted that this is dependent on Iran's compliance. They said: None of their money released until they perform.

Strait of Hormuz will be open. No Iran funding of terrorist groups. Scott Lucas, a political analyst and professor of international politics at University College Dublin, told that the Iranians are expecting up to $24bn of assets to be unfrozen. Now, there are signs that there are preparations for that, but what is the timing here?

The Iranians are saying that as soon as we make the commitment to open the Strait of Hormuz under this new system, then the sanctions are eased, and we get these billions of dollars. The Americans are saying no, no, no, we have to have guarantees that the Strait of Hormuz is fully open and then you'll start to receive it. So there's a timing question.

Araghchi maintained on Friday that any deal would end the conflict in Lebanon between Israel and Iran, with Israel withdrawing from occupied areas, he said, in direct contradiction to statements from Israel's defence minister. The ongoing conflict in Lebanon may pose a crucial obstacle to the deal, as strikes continue between the two forces. In recent weeks, Trump clashed with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over US demands that Israel halt its military action in Lebanon to assist Washington's negotiations.

Despite having agreed a ceasefire in April, the US and Iran have continued to exchange tit-for-tat strikes and this is now the main point of contention. Even if the memorandum is signed in the coming days, the exact terms of a final agreement must still be ironed out in a period of talks. The agreement will also need confirmation from the Israeli side, with Iran demanding an end to the attacks in Lebanon before any agreement is reached.

It also remains to be seen if the deal can be truly enforced. Both sides have shown an ability to launch surprise attacks so any future deal could become incredibly tentative going forward. Trump has also publicly rejected some of Iran's demands despite a report in which he was said to be close to signing the deal three weeks ago. Lucas emphasised that despite Trump's face-saving wording, it is the Iranians who have come out on top





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