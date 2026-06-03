US and Iran on Brink of War as American Forces Launch Strikes on Iranian Island

The fragile ceasefire between the United States and Iran was pushed to the brink on Tuesday night after American forces launched strikes on a strategic Iranian island in the Strait of Hormuz. Tehran responded by firing missiles towards military sites in neighboring Gulf states. The dramatic escalation unfolded as the Trump administration continues pursuing negotiations aimed at defusing the crisis and reaching a broader agreement with Iran.

The fragile ceasefire between the United States and Iran was pushed to the brink on Tuesday night after American forces launched strikes on a strategic Iran ian island in the Strait of Hormuz.

Tehran responded by firing missiles towards military sites in neighboring Gulf states. The dramatic escalation unfolded as the Trump administration continues pursuing negotiations aimed at defusing the crisis and reaching a broader agreement with Iran. According to US Central Command, American forces carried out what it described as 'self-defense strikes' against an Iranian military ground control facility on Qeshm Island after Iranian forces allegedly attempted attacks across the region.

CENTCOM said US troops also intercepted multiple Iranian threats before they could reach their targets.

'Iran launched several ballistic missiles toward regional neighbors; however, all failed to hit their intended targets,' the military command said in a statement. According to CENTCOM, two missiles fired toward Kuwait either fell short or broke apart before reaching their intended targets, while three missiles aimed at Bahrain were intercepted by American and Bahraini air-defense systems. The military also reported destroying three Iranian one-way attack drones that it said had been launched toward civilian vessels traveling through regional waters.

'American forces also conducted self-defense strikes on an Iranian military ground control station on Qeshm Island,' CENTCOM stated. The United States carried out strikes on Iran's Qeshm Island after CENTCOM said Iranian missiles and drones were launched toward regional targets and civilian shipping lanes Qeshm Island occupies a critical position near the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most important shipping chokepoints through which a significant percentage of global oil supplies pass each day.

Pictured, a tanker sits anchored off the coast of Qeshm Island, Iran They added that no American service members were injured during the operation and stressed that US forces remained prepared to defend themselves during the ongoing ceasefire. The exchange marked one of the most dangerous confrontations since hostilities between Washington and Tehran were temporarily halted.

Qeshm Island occupies a critical position near the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most important shipping chokepoints through which a significant percentage of global oil supplies pass each day. Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps quickly acknowledged launching retaliatory attacks. The IRGC described the American strike as a 'brazen and blatant aggression' and claimed missile launches targeting Kuwait were a response to the operation on Qeshm.

Iranian military-linked channels asserted that multiple missiles struck targets in Kuwait, though Kuwaiti authorities disputed those claims. Kuwait's armed forces announced that air-defense systems had been activated against what it called hostile missile and drone threats.

'The General Staff of the Army notes that any sounds of explosions, if heard, are the result of air defense systems intercepting the hostile attacks,' the Kuwaiti military said in a statement. Iranian women chat among the debris of a residential building, destroyed by previous US-Israeli airstrikes, in Tehran, Iran, on Tuesday Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps quickly acknowledged launching retaliatory attacks (file photo of a faulty interceptor missile) The tense overnight developments came shortly after reports emerged of explosion-like sounds near Qeshm Island, according to Iranian media outlets.

Pictured, Qeshm Island (file) Officials urged residents to follow security instructions issued by authorities. Meanwhile, alarms sounded across Bahrain during the early hours of Wednesday morning as authorities warned residents to remain calm and seek shelter. Bahrain's Interior Ministry instructed citizens and residents to move to the nearest safe location while defense forces responded to the threat. The tense overnight developments came shortly after reports emerged of explosion-like sounds near Qeshm Island, according to Iranian media outlets.

The military confrontation unfolded against the backdrop of delicate diplomatic efforts involving Washington, Tehran, Israel and Lebanon. Despite reports earlier this week that negotiations between the United States and Iran had stalled, Iranian media later indicated discussions were continuing. Secretary of State Marco Rubio suggested any agreement involving Iran's nuclear program would be highly complex and could require months of technical negotiations before completion





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