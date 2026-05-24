The US and Iran have agreed in principle to a deal that would reopen the Strait of Hormuz and give up its uranium supply, according to a senior Trump administration official. The deal could take days to come into play and ideally help calm the war in the Middle East. However, it still needs to be officially approved by President Donald Trump and Iran's supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei.

The US and Iran have agreed in principle to a deal that would reopen the Strait of Hormuz and give up its uranium supply, a senior Trump administration official told the New York Post.

The deal would see the narrow waterway open up for ships to pass through freely, and ideally help calm the war in the Middle East, but it could take days to come into play. The Middle Eastern nation has national pride considerations for freeing the highly enriched uranium, according to the source. Iran has not made a public statement on the preliminary deal, and Iranian officials have shared some contradicting comments on what the final agreement could consist of.

The deal still needs to be officially approved by President Donald Trump and Iran's supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei. President Donald Trump took to Truth Social on Sunday morning, warning that he would not rush into making a peace deal with Iran as details emerged about negotiations earlier. He said he would not rush a deal The post Trump shared to Truth Social on Sunday morning laying out the latest on the Iran peace deal.

Later that afternoon, after news broke that a deal was nearing completion, Trump doubled down on him taking his time to come to a decision.

'We are not going to roll over. We are not there yet on a deal. We are not going to sign a deal today or tomorrow,' a White House official told Fox News. The source told the outlet that Trump’s instinct is to give them 5, 6, 7 days to get to a final agreement.

Regional officials told The Associated Press Sunday that the deal could see the Middle Eastern country give up its stash of highly enriched uranium and the Strait of Hormuz reopen. Iran has not publicly committed to giving up its uranium. The deal still needs to be officially approved by President Donald Trump and Iran's supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei.

Trump continued in his post to take aim at Barack Obama writing: One of the worst deals ever made by our Country was the Iran Nuclear Deal, put forth and signed into existence by Barack Hussein Obama and the rank amateurs of the Obama Administration. It was a direct path to Iran developing a Nuclear Weapon. Not so with the transaction currently being negotiated with Iran by the Trump Administration - THE EXACT OPPOSITE, in fact!

He concluded by saying: I would like to thank, thus far, all of the countries of the Middle East for their support and cooperation, which will be further enhanced and strengthened by their joining the Nations of the historic Abraham Accords and, who knows, perhaps the Islamic Republic of Iran would like to join, as well! Thank you for your attention to this matter.

His post came after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Sunday morning that America has made significant progress in negotiations over an Iran peace deal. Rubio made the comment while on a visit to India on Sunday.

On the Iran situation, there will be, I believe, maybe more news coming out later today on this topic, and I’ll leave it to the president to make further announcements on it, Rubio said before giving a little glimpse into what the next move is. It’s suffice to say that some progress has been made, significant progress, although not final progress has been made.

The US has been after Iran’s uranium stockpile in a bid to prevent the country from developing nuclear weapons and being a massive threat to the US and its allies. The Trump Administration has been in negotiations with Iran to achieve this goal, and a deal in principle has been reached, but it still needs to be finalized.

The Trump Administration is taking a cautious approach, with Trump stating that he will not rush into making a peace deal with Iran. Instead, the deal still needs to be officially approved by President Donald Trump and Iran’s supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei. This is a major step forward in the efforts to resolve the conflict between the US and Iran, and if successful, would be a significant breakthrough in the region.

Â»The news comes after Trump warned that he will not be rushed into making a peace deal with Iran as details emerged about negotiations earlier. President Donald Trump took to Truth Social on Sunday morning laying out the latest on the Iran peace deal On Truth Social Sunday morning, Trump wrote: The negotiations are proceeding in an orderly and constructive manner, and I have informed my representatives not to rush into a deal in that time is on our side.

The Blockade will remain in full force and effect until an agreement is reached, certified, and signed. Both sides must take their time and get it right. There can be no mistakes! Our relationship with Iran is becoming a much more professional and productive one.

They must understand, however, that they cannot develop or procure a Nuclear Weapon or Bomb. Later that afternoon, after news broke that a deal was nearing completion, Trump doubled down on him taking his time to come to a decision. We are not going to roll over. We are not there yet on a deal.

We are not going to sign a deal today or tomorrow, a White House official told Fox News. The source told the outlet that Trump’s instinct is to give them 5, 6, 7 days to get to a final agreement. Regional officials told The Associated Press Sunday that the deal could see the Middle Eastern country give up its stash of highly enriched uranium and the Strait of Hormuz reopen. Iran has not publicly committed to giving up its uranium.

The deal still needs to be officially approved by President Donald Trump and Iran's supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, before it can have a significant impact on the region. The news comes after Trump warned that he will not be rushed into making a peace deal with Iran as details emerged about negotiations earlier. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Sunday morning that America has made significant progress in negotiations over an Iran peace deal.

On the Iran situation, there will be, I believe, maybe more news coming out later today on this topic, and I’ll leave it to the president to make further announcements on it, Rubio said before giving a little glimpse into what the next move is. It’s suffice to say that some progress has been made, significant progress, although not final progress has been made.

The US has been after Iran’s uranium stockpile in a bid to prevent the country from developing nuclear weapons and being a massive threat to the US and its allies, in this bid to get those drawings back we are unwilling to cough up our Splinters that Sexir neu radios tpBuilder esta capacity but we are talking Ceneral Soldiers timber





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