US and Iran Reach Preliminary Agreement to End Middle East War, Reopen Strait of Hormuz

A framework deal signed by the US and Iran promises to end the four-month conflict, reopen the strategic Strait of Hormuz, and include sanctions relief, though final details remain under negotiation.

The United States and Iran have signed a preliminary agreement to end the four-month war in the Middle East, a conflict that has disrupted global energy markets and trapped more than 1,250 vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.

The deal, announced by US President Donald Trump on Monday, includes a framework for a permanent ceasefire, though full details remain under negotiation. According to initial reports, the memorandum calls for the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, a maritime choke point that Iran had effectively blocked since the US and Israel launched their attack in February. Before the war, the strait carried about one-fifth of the world's oil supply, including roughly 40 percent of Europe's jet fuel.

The blockage had sent energy prices soaring and contributed to economic turmoil worldwide, from higher petrol costs to more expensive foreign holidays. The reopening is expected to take weeks, as shipping giants remain wary of safety in the region. The agreement also includes a significant sanctions relief package for Iran, though the specifics have not been made public.

In exchange, Iran requires a full cessation of hostilities in Lebanon, but Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has stated that his country retains the right to respond to Hezbollah attacks. The US clarified that an Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon is not a condition of the deal. Several other issues that Trump and Netanyahu had used to justify the war, such as ending Iran's support for regional armed proxies, are not explicitly addressed in the preliminary agreement.

Observers note that the deal represents a quid pro quo for Gulf countries and the rest of the world: relief from economic pressure in exchange for reopening the strait. However, the path to a permanent peace remains uncertain, with both sides expressing caution. The announcement comes ahead of the G7 summit in France, where allies will seek common ground with Trump on the way forward.

As the world watches, the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz could restore stability to global energy markets, but the underlying tensions between Israel, Iran, and their proxies are far from resolved. The coming weeks will be critical as negotiators work to finalize a comprehensive agreement that can bring lasting peace to the region





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US-Iran Deal Middle East War Strait Of Hormuz Sanctions Relief Peace Agreement

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