US and Iran Sign Deal to Extend Ceasefire and Reopen Strait of Hormuz

The US and Iran have signed a deal that extends a tenuous ceasefire by 60 days and reopens the Strait of Hormuz, which Iran has effectively blocked since the US and Israel attacked Iran in February. The agreement would address difficult issues like the future of Iran's nuclear programme during the 60-day phase.

The US and Iran have signed a deal that extends a tenuous ceasefire by 60 days and reopens the Strait of Hormuz, which Iran has effectively blocked since the US and Israel attacked Iran in February.

The agreement would address difficult issues like the future of Iran's nuclear programme during the 60-day phase. The deal is the most significant step yet to resolve the conflict, which has killed at least 7,000 people, mostly in Iran and Lebanon, and upended global energy markets. Following the announcement of the agreement, oil prices fell to their lowest level since March 10.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian wrote on social media that the US-Iran memorandum of understanding was an important step toward stopping the fighting but noted a final agreement for a lasting truce has yet to take shape. Vance told CNN that the signed memorandum was only about 1-1/2 pages and so it is a very general document. Details will be released over the next two days, US officials said. Vance said it included a very significant sanctions relief package for Iran.

US and Iranian officials say it could eventually deliver substantial economic benefits to Iran by lifting sanctions, unfreezing foreign assets and setting up a $300 billion reconstruction fund, paid for by neighbouring Gulf states, which host US military bases. US officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Iran would have to satisfy US demands never to build a nuclear weapon and cut off support for militias like Hezbollah in Lebanon in order to get those benefits.

The new agreement also does not resolve the fate of Iran's stockpile of enriched uranium, which Trump says he wants destroyed or removed. Iranian officials, who have always denied intending to build a nuclear weapon, say they have given up little by agreeing to resume the diplomatic discussions with Trump officials over the nuclear program that were interrupted in February by Trump's decision to launch the war.

While the latest agreement lifts Iran's chokehold on the Strait of Hormuz, that only restores the prewar status quo, and shippers say traffic will only restart once safety is assured. Iran has suggested it will retain control with Oman over the strait. The U.S. said the strait will be open toll-free for 60 days and it would expect that provision to be part of a final agreement as well.

The fighting between US ally Israel and the Iran-allied Hezbollah militia in Lebanon, which has uprooted 1.2 million people, remains a sticking point. Iran has said the deal requires a full cessation of hostilities there, but Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel would keep its forces in southern Lebanon and would retain the right to respond to Hezbollah attacks.

Iran wanted us to withdraw from it, but I stood firm, he said at a news conference, where he acknowledged that he and Trump have had their differences over the conflict. Israel has not directly participated in the peace talks with Iran. Privately, Israeli officials' views of the deal have been negative. One senior official told Reuters on condition of anonymity that the agreement was terrible for Israel





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US And Iran Ceasefire Strait Of Hormuz Nuclear Programme Sanctions Relief Economic Benefits Iran's Stockpile Of Enriched Uranium

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