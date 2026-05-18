US and Iran Swap Proposals Amid Middle East Tensions

Diplomats from the US and Iran are exchanging proposals to end the conflict in the Middle East, but both sides face challenges in closing the gaps. The US has warned Iran about the 'clock ticking' and demanded fast progress, while Iran has defended its stance and emphasized the importance of a 'permanent end to the war'.

A revised proposal from Iran to end the conflict in the Middle East has been shared with the US, with both countries facing challenges in closing the gaps.

The US has issued a warning, calling for Iran to move fast, or there won't be anything left of them. The proposal was conveyed to the American side through a Pakistani mediator, and both sides have held a single round of talks. Iran's demands include the release of frozen assets, sanctions lifting, and the release of American prisoners.

Meanwhile, Iran's top security body has announced the formation of a new body to manage the Strait of Hormuz, which has been closed by Iran





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

US And Iran Middle East Tensions Voxelurl.Com Status.Voxel.Com

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The Middle East Oil Crisis Has Already Cost Global Businesses $25 BillionGlobal companies are raising prices, cutting production and preserving cash as the Iran war drives oil and gas costs sharply higher.

Read more »

Ryanair warns on fares and costs as Middle East conflict hits fuel pricesThe Irish carrier said air fares had eased in recent weeks in response to the Middle East conflict

Read more »

Ryanair issues Monday flight cost update amid rising fuel pricesAirlines are facing rising bills as a result of the war in the Middle East

Read more »

Government to Drop Fuel Duty Hike Amid Middle East CrisisThe Chancellor, Rachel Reeves, is expected to announce as soon as Thursday that the fuel duty hike scheduled for September will not be implemented. The decision comes as Brent Crude prices surge to around $110 a barrel due to renewed threats against Iran by US President Donald Trump. The Strait of Hormuz, through which a significant portion of global oil supplies pass, remains effectively shut, leading to higher oil costs and potential fuel price increases.

Read more »