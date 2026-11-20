The US Commerce Department has approved advanced chip exports to firms on the Chinese military list, contradicting strict national security bans and drawing scrutiny from lawmakers.

The United States Commerce Department's Bureau of Industry and Security ( BIS) has granted export licenses allowing Nvidia and AMD to sell hundreds of thousands of advanced GPUs to entities classified by the Department of War as Chinese military companies. This development contradicts the strict intent of recent US export controls designed to prevent Beijing from enhancing its military capabilities. Brian Mast, chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, triggered the disclosure by requesting detailed information regarding these specific applications for export licenses.

Approved Chip Sales to Military Designated Firms

The BIS permitted these sales despite the recipients being listed on the Entity List, a designation used for organizations deemed to contribute to China's defense industrial base through military-civil fusion. Nvidia had applied to sell 610,000 chips to Alibaba and 508,000 chips to Bytedance, the owner of TikTok. However, the agency refused to authorize some of these giant deals, indicating a selective approval process that still allows significant volumes of advanced silicon to reach entities linked to the Chinese state. Advanced chips are critical for developing nuclear weapons, stealthy submarines, and advanced aircraft, which are the primary targets of the existing bans.

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Allegations of Diversion and Risk Misassessment

Representative Mast has raised serious concerns that some Nvidia applications involved attempts to sell wares to chip-smuggling fronts. Reports from The New York Times suggest that certain front entities are linked to Megaspeed, a firm associated with suspected Chinese intelligence asset Alice Huang. Huang was previously linked to former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, and their relationship was a key factor in his resignation. Megaspeed faces accusations of diversion, which involves claiming to buy chips for legitimate purposes while intending to ship them to China or rent them exclusively to Chinese companies.

Documents shared by Mast indicate that every Nvidia and AMD application stated that the proposed transfers posed a low risk of diversion. This assessment appears to conflict with the reality of the entities involved, as the US government considers these companies essential to China's military technological advancement. The core reason for the US ban is to prevent the People's Liberation Army from utilizing advanced compute power for weapon design, a restriction that these approved sales may undermine.

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Regulatory Shifts and Long-Term Chinese Strategies

The new policy framework aims to outlaw remote access to advanced AI chips, hoping to stop diversion and dent China's AI ambitions. This approach reduces the quantity of advanced compute capacity available to Chinese firms, meaning their efforts to train models will slow down. Alibaba CEO Eddie Wu stated on an earnings call that the policy will impact the long-term construction of Alibaba Cloud data centers both domestically and globally. Wu noted that the long-term target of 20 gigawatts may be lowered, leading to a reduction in the company's overall capital expenditure plan.

Despite these immediate impacts, major players like Tencent and Alibaba do not view the new policy as creating insurmountable long-term problems. Both companies believe that Chinese chipmakers will begin producing advanced AI hardware at scale in 2027 or 2028. Wu predicted that Alibaba will go through a phase of the largest investment in AI infrastructure once domestic chipmakers reach sufficient maturity. This strategic pivot suggests that reliance on US silicon is viewed as a temporary necessity rather than a permanent solution.

Market Realities and Import Bottlenecks

Even when US firms secure permission through the BIS, many approved orders have not resulted in actual shipments. This bottleneck occurs because Beijing requires approval for imports and has chosen not to grant such approvals while its own chipmakers develop improved products. Consequently, Nvidia and AMD may eventually find themselves unable to sell chips to China through any channel once domestic capabilities are established. The interplay between US export controls and Chinese domestic substitution efforts continues to reshape the global semiconductor landscape, with significant implications for both American technology giants and their Chinese customers.