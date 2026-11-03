US Army Helicopter Avoids Fireworks During Seattle Seahawks Flyover

A US Army Black Hawk helicopter narrowly avoids a fireworks display during an NFL game at Lumen Field in Seattle, sparking debate over safety protocols and aircraft durability.

A US Army helicopter took part in a dramatic aerial display during an NFL game in Seattle on Monday, narrowly avoiding collision with stadium pyrotechnics. The Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk was part of a four-helicopter formation that flew over Lumen Field during the matchup between the home-team Seattle Seahawks and the Chicago Bears. Footage captured the moment the fourth chopper hovered dangerously close as a burst of blue and red fireworks erupted beneath it. The aircraft continued its flight path unscathed, leaving an audience of 70,000 spectators stunned by the close call.

Flight Path Deviates During Pyrotechnic Display

The group of four US Army helicopters performed a diamond formation flyover before the Seattle Seahawks faced the Chicago Bears in a Monday Night Football showdown. Three of the aircraft passed safely over the well-lit stadium before the pyrotechnic display began. However, the fourth Black Hawk remained overhead as the fireworks detonated around its fuselage. Video evidence shows the helicopter veering left and flying directly through the explosion zone. The display was part of the pre-match entertainment for the event held at Lumen Field in Seattle.

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Black Hawk Durability Sparks Online Debate

The incident ignited a vigorous debate online regarding the robustness of military-grade aircraft versus civilian pyrotechnics. The Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk has served as the 'workhorse' of the US army's aviation corps since 1979. Designed primarily for battlefield missions, the aircraft is engineered to withstand gunfire and continue operating even after sustaining damage. Many observers argued that the concern over the near-miss was exaggerated given the chopper's intended design. One commenter stated that a Black Hawk could easily endure a magnesium flare, while another insisted it could take a direct hit from a firework without issue.

Seahawks Drop to Mediocre Record in Defeat

The aerial display occurred during a significant moment in the NFL season for the Seattle Seahawks. The defending Super Bowl champions suffered a decisive loss to the Chicago Bears with a final score of 34-17. This defeat dropped the Seahawks to a mediocre 4-4 record for the season. The game at Lumen Field had drawn massive crowds, highlighting the venue's status as a premier location for major sporting events. The combination of the intense on-field competition and the dramatic aerial stunt created a memorable experience for the attendees.

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Recent Close Calls Raise Safety Questions

This incident follows a similar near-miss involving aircraft at a rugby match in South Africa. Two Airlink Embraer E-Jets, specifically an E190 and an E195, flew dangerously close to the roof of DHL Stadium in Cape Town. The planes passed between 41ft and 46ft above the 55,000-capacity venue during South Africa's game against New Zealand. Flight radar data confirmed the low-altitude nature of the flight, which pilots navigated at approximately 150 knots. The crew consisted of three senior captains, including a commander, co-pilot, and safety officer.

Airline Claims Compliance With Safety Limits

Despite the visual tension of the stunt, Airlink, an official partner of Rugby's Greatest Rivalry series, defended the maneuver as safe and approved. The airline stated that both jets flew within approved and rehearsed safety altitude and speed limits. The flight required extensive planning and rehearsal to ensure the pilots could navigate safely at low altitude. Airlink praised the spectacular scenes created by the planes and the colorful pyrotechnics blasted above the roof. The incident in Cape Town was described as a skillful low-level flyover that showcased the precision of the experienced crew.