US Army soldier arrested in UK on suspicion of spying for Russia

A 41-year-old US Army soldier was arrested in Gloucestershire on suspicion of espionage linked to Russia under the National Security Act 2023, with police searching two locations and the FBI confirming the arrest.

A member of the US Army has been arrested in Gloucestershire as part of a Counter Terrorism Policing investigation into alleged espionage linked to Russia.

The 41-year-old man was detained near Gloucester on Tuesday on suspicion of offences under the National Security Act 2023. Police are searching two locations in Gloucestershire, while the investigation is being carried out alongside US authorities, the FBI and the US military. Counter Terrorism Policing said the suspect remains in custody at a London police station. The man was a senior soldier entrusted with sensitive information, said Brig Gen Sean Stinchon, the commanding general of US Army Counterintelligence Command.

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Counter Terrorism Policing Investigation

He added that the arrest is a sobering reminder that insider threats are real and persistent. FBI Director Kash Patel said: This important arrest involves allegations of espionage, which is of the utmost concern to the United States and our allies.

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While this investigation is continuing, I want to send a clear message - this FBI has no tolerance for anyone who breaks their oath to the United States and whose actions endanger our national security and that of our partners. Mr Patel added that the FBI had made 167 counterintelligence and espionage arrests over the last 21 months, resulting in a 53% increase. The FBI declined to comment further.

Police have said the allegations relate to Russia, though they have not provided additional details about the nature of the suspected offences. The arrest was carried out by Counter Terrorism Policing, which is leading the investigation in coordination with US authorities, including the FBI and the US military. The suspect is being held at a London police station while searches continue at two locations in Gloucestershire.

Senior Soldier Espionage Allegations

Brig Gen Sean Stinchon, commanding general of US Army Counterintelligence Command, described the man as a senior soldier entrusted with sensitive information. He said the case serves as a sobering reminder that insider threats are real and persistent. FBI Director Kash Patel emphasized the seriousness of the allegations, stating that espionage is of the utmost concern to the United States and its allies.

He reiterated that the FBI has no tolerance for anyone who breaks their oath to the United States and whose actions endanger national security and that of partners. Patel also noted that the FBI has made 167 counterintelligence and espionage arrests over the last 21 months, a 53% increase. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities have not released further details about the suspect or the specific allegations.

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The arrest marks a significant development in counterintelligence efforts, highlighting cooperation between UK and US authorities. The National Security Act 2023 provides the legal framework for the charges, which relate to suspected espionage activities linked to Russia. Police are continuing to search two locations in Gloucestershire as part of the investigation. The suspect remains in custody at a London police station, and no further information has been released by authorities.

National Security Act 2023 Charges

The case underscores the ongoing concern about insider threats and espionage, with senior officials stressing the importance of vigilance. The FBI and US military are cooperating fully with UK authorities, and the investigation is ongoing.