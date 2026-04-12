US Arrests Iranian Nationals Linked to Hostage Crisis and Regime Figures

Federal agents arrest Iranian nationals in Los Angeles, including the son of the 'Screaming Mary,' following a directive from Secretary of State Marco Rubio, signaling a crackdown on individuals with ties to Iran's regime and a tougher stance on residency approvals. The action underscores heightened scrutiny of those linked to hostile entities.

In a move reflecting heightened scrutiny of individuals with ties to hostile foreign entities, US federal agents have arrested three Iran ian nationals in Los Angeles. The arrests, carried out under a direct order from Secretary of State Marco Rubio , target the termination of their legal residency within the United States.

The individuals involved are Seyed Eissa Hashemi, his wife Maryam Tahmasebi, and their son. This action underscores the current administration's commitment to national security and a zero-tolerance approach towards those with affiliations to regimes deemed adversarial to the United States.<\/p>

The primary focus of this enforcement action is Seyed Eissa Hashemi, son of Masoumeh Ebtekar, a figure widely known as 'Screaming Mary.' Ebtekar gained international notoriety as the spokeswoman for the Islamist militants who stormed the US Embassy in Tehran in 1979, holding 52 Americans hostage for 444 days. During this crisis, Ebtekar served as the public face of the Iranian regime's propaganda machine, often arranging interviews that aimed to portray the hostages' treatment in a positive light, while concealing the harsh realities of their captivity. As the State Department has noted, the hostages endured conditions of solitary confinement, blindfolding, starvation, and physical and psychological abuse. Ebtekar later rose to prominent positions within the Iranian government, including serving as a vice president as recently as 2021.<\/p>

The family's presence in the US has drawn significant public criticism, especially concerning how they obtained their residency. Records indicate that Hashemi and his family entered the country in 2014 and were granted green cards through the Diversity Immigrant Visa Program in June 2016. This occurred shortly after an international incident involving the IRGC seizing US Navy vessels and capturing American sailors. This specific visa program has since been suspended under the current administration, alongside the active reversal of prior approvals for individuals connected to hostile foreign entities. Hashemi's affluent lifestyle in Southern California, as reported, has further fueled public outrage and demands for their removal.<\/p>

This operation mirrors a trend of similar high-profile removals targeting relatives of Iran's elite. For example, Hamideh Soleimani Afshar, the niece of the late Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani, and her daughter Sarinasadat Hosseiny are also facing deportation after being detained by ICE officers in Los Angeles. Their green cards have also been revoked. Both women, who led lavish lives documented on social media, are connected to Qassem Soleimani, who was killed in a US drone strike in January 2020. Secretary of State Marco Rubio accused Afshar of celebrating the deaths of American soldiers. Afshar entered the US on a tourist visa in 2015, and her daughter arrived on a student visa. Their social media documented holidays, expensive cars, and parties.<\/p>

The government's actions reflect an increasing commitment to national security and scrutiny of visa programs, as well as a more assertive stance towards individuals with ties to hostile nations. These actions signal a strong message that the US will not tolerate those who benefit from American systems while being connected to adversaries or celebrating acts against the country.<\/p>





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