Thirteen US state attorneys general threaten economic retaliation against the UK for imposing sanctions on Israeli settlers, accusing Prime Minister Andy Burnham of supporting terrorist objectives.

Thirteen Republican attorneys general from across the United States have issued a severe warning to the United Kingdom government, threatening retaliatory trade measures in response to London's decision to impose sanctions on Israeli settlers. The group, led by Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird, sent a formal letter to Sir Christian Turner, the British ambassador to the US, demanding that Downing Street immediately scrap the restrictive measures or face significant economic consequences. The correspondence explicitly accuses Prime Minister Andy Burnham of aligning the UK with the policy objectives of designated terrorist organizations, including Hamas and Hezbollah.

Legal Basis For Retaliatory Trade Measures

The core mechanism of the threatened retaliation involves the potential exclusion of British firms from lucrative public contracts within the participating US states. The attorneys general argue that the UK sanctions disqualify companies from contracting with their respective states or require those states to divest from British corporate holdings. This legal framework suggests that American businesses could lose access to valuable markets while simultaneously depriving US citizens of goods and services previously supplied by UK entities. The letter asserts that these economic harms are direct results of what the signatories describe as unlawful unilateral decisions made by the British government.

Also read Sam Claflin and Dar Zuzovsky Shine at Ebenezer Premiere

Stakeholder Positions And Political Accusations

Prime Minister Andy Burnham and Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband initiated the sanctions package in September, citing Israel's alleged failure to prevent ethnic cleansing activities carried out by settlers described as terrorists. This stance has provoked intense hostility from Israeli officials and their international allies. Mike Huckabee, the US ambassador to Israel, previously branded the British actions as Jew hate, while Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar accused Mr Miliband of spreading outrageous lies. The coalition of US lawyers includes representatives from Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Ohio, Oklahoma, and South Carolina, who collectively view the sanctions as undermining Israel's sovereignty.

Advertisement

Economic Impact On Bilateral Relations

The diplomatic rift threatens to further sour relations between Washington and London, compounding existing tensions exacerbated by recent trade tariffs imposed by Donald Trump and geopolitical conflicts involving Iran. A recent poll indicates that American faith in the special relationship with Britain has dwindled significantly, with only thirty percent of respondents now viewing the UK as a vital strategic partner compared to fifty-two percent five years ago. The attorneys general warn that the sanctions may provide a veneer of legitimacy to the aims of violent groups, suggesting that prominent European nations share these controversial policy goals.

Context Of West Bank Settlement Violence

The controversy stems from escalating violence on the West Bank, where extremist Israeli settlers have conducted armed attacks against Palestinians, sometimes requiring military intervention to remove occupiers from private homes. While settlements are illegal under international law, hardline Israeli ministers like Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich continue to support expansion plans, describing them as a revolution in settlement. Although Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has condemned criminal acts of violence by rioters, the British government maintains that the Israeli administration is turning a blind eye to systemic abuses. The Netherlands was also mentioned in the correspondence as facing similar scrutiny for taking comparable actions against Israeli settlement activities.