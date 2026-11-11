US Charges Al-Saadi and Hassani In RAF Fairford Terror Plot

Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood al-Saadi faces charges for directing terror attacks from prison. US prosecutors allege he coordinated with lieutenants targeting RAF Fairford.

US authorities have formally charged Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood al-Saadi, Mohammad Ali al-Hassani, and Mohsen Mohajeri with orchestrating a terrorist plot against the US Air Force Base in Gloucestershire. The US Department of Justice announced these charges on Tuesday, alleging that the suspects operated a coordinated network to strike a key military installation used in strikes against Iran.

Prosecutors state that the alleged Iranian mastermind, Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood al-Saadi, directed the operation via video calls while detained in a US prison. From his cell, al-Saadi is accused of smuggling coded messages to two lieutenants in Iran, directing them to coordinate the attack on the US base in Gloucestershire. The FBI arrested al-Saadi in May and extradited him from Turkey to New York, where he has been held since.

Also read What we know so far as US evacuates aircraft from British base ‘over Iran threat’

Prison Communication and Coded Directives

Al-Saadi, 32, is accused of maintaining operational control from behind bars through encrypted digital communications. US prosecutors claim he made money transfers of $1million (£750,000) to fund activities and oversaw the release of propaganda videos during FaceTime calls with his mother and sister. These communications are alleged to include specific directives for the RAF Fairford plot.

The suspect is also charged with planning and promoting 18 terrorist attacks in Europe, including seven attacks on Jewish targets in London, allegedly at the behest of Tehran. He was previously charged with working on behalf of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and the terror group Kata'ib Hizballah. US authorities allege these actions constitute psychological warfare using online-recruited proxies to retaliate against US-Israeli military strikes.

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Logistics and Surveillance Operations in the UK

Mohammad Ali al-Hassani, a 35-year-old dual Iranian-Iraqi national, is accused of arranging surveillance on the airbase and paying individuals to prepare the plot. The Department of Justice alleges he procured vans and barrels of fuel and purchased metallic objects intended for use as explosive shrapnel. He is claimed to have been in frequent contact with the drivers of three vans on the night of the planned attack.

On September 27, five British men traveling in the vans with a quantity of petrol were arrested near the base. Armed police maintained roadblocks and security checks around RAF Fairford on that date. The base is actively used by the US to launch air strikes against Iran, making it a high-value target for the alleged conspiracy.

Propaganda and Coordination with Iranian Lieutenants

Mohsen Mohajeri, 48, is accused of using a network of contacts in the UK to support the targeting of RAF Fairford. Court documents include photos allegedly showing Hassani and Mohajeri looking at a London map during a meeting to plot terror attacks. In a video of that meeting, Hassani is allegedly heard telling Mohajeri that they need to get focused on London.

Al-Saadi is now accused of running a new terror group called Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamiya, which claimed responsibility for arson attacks on ambulances and synagogues in London, as well as a drone attack on the Israeli embassy. US prosecutors released photos allegedly taken during a FaceTime call in April, where al-Saadi planned attacks on a London synagogue with an individual about to firebomb the location.

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Legal Proceedings and Past Allegations

Al-Saadi pleaded not guilty to eight counts of terrorism in the US, stating: 'I'm not guilty and in a war situation.' Court records indicate that on his flight to New York, he told the FBI he met with Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Tehran three days before the supreme leader was killed. This allegation remains part of the broader narrative of his alleged high-level connections within the Iranian government.

Further audio evidence cited by prosecutors includes a call where Hassani allegedly told a London synagogue firebomber to 'light it up like a Christmas tree.' The suspects face a complex legal battle as US authorities seek to connect the prison-based communications with the physical preparations made by operatives on the ground in Britain and the Middle East.