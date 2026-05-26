US Conducts Targeted Self‑Defence Strikes in Iran Amid Doha Negotiations

American forces hit missile sites and mines‑laying boats in southern Iran, saying the action was a self‑defence measure to protect troops while diplomatic talks in Doha try to sustain a fragile cease‑fire.

The United States announced on Monday night that it had carried out a series of narrowly targeted self‑defence strikes inside Iranian territory, a move that raises the risk of a wider confrontation even as diplomatic efforts continue to hold a fragile cease‑fire in place.

The Pentagon said that the operations were aimed at missile launch sites in the south of Iran and at Iranian vessels that were attempting to lay naval mines in key sea lanes used by both military and commercial traffic. According to a spokesperson for U.S. Central Command, the strikes were intended to protect American forces from imminent threats and were conducted with a high degree of restraint.

The spokesperson added that U.S. forces remain ready to defend their personnel while supporting the cease‑fire that has been in effect since early April. High‑level negotiations are currently under way in Doha, where Iranian negotiators are meeting with their counterparts to discuss a possible end to the hostilities that have persisted since the United States launched its campaign.

Both sides have been careful not to raise expectations about a quick settlement, noting that the cease‑fire has held despite a handful of minor incidents over the past weeks. The talks are being complicated by statements from regional leaders.

Israel’s prime minister reiterated his commitment to dismantle Iran‑backed groups operating in Lebanon, while former U.S. president articulated a broader vision for a Middle East peace framework that would tie any agreement with Iran to the normalisation of relations with Israel across a slate of Gulf and North African states. In his recent posting on a private social platform, the former president outlined a series of demands relating to Iran’s enriched uranium, describing the material in stark terms and insisting that it be either transferred to the United States for destruction or eliminated under strict international supervision.

He also called for a mandatory expansion of the Abraham Accords, urging a number of Arab states to join the 2020 agreements that normalised ties with Israel. While some countries have already signed on, many others remain opposed, citing the unresolved Palestinian issue as a major obstacle. At the same time, Iran has warned that it is not prepared to sign any final accord and has hinted at imposing navigation fees on vessels passing through the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

The combination of military actions, diplomatic maneuvers and regional politics underscores how volatile the situation remains, with each side seeking leverage while trying to avoid a full‑scale escalation





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US‑Iran Conflict Doha Peace Talks Middle East Diplomacy Abraham Accords Strait Of Hormuz

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