US Considers Buying Chagos Islands to Secure Diego Garcia Base After UK-Mauritius Deal Collapses

The White House is drafting a plan to purchase the Chagos Islands from Mauritius directly, aiming to bypass the UK and retain control of the Diego Garcia military base. This follows the UK's decision to indefinitely delay a sovereignty transfer to Mauritius, which had been intended to address international legal challenges but faced fierce US opposition and a reversal by President Trump.

The White House is reportedly considering a plan to directly purchase the Chagos Islands from Mauritius , a move that would circumvent the United Kingdom and potentially secure long-term US control over the strategically vital Diego Garcia military base.

This new proposal emerges after the original UK-Mauritius agreement to transfer sovereignty, which included a 99-year lease for the base, was paused. The pause followed intense opposition from the United States, particularly from President Donald Trump, who reversed his initial support and labeled the handover an 'act of great stupidity.

' US officials emphasize that Diego Garcia's location in the Indian Ocean makes it indispensable for American national security, and they are engaged in discussions with Britain to maintain its operational status. The UK government had concluded, based on a series of international legal rulings including an advisory opinion from the International Court of Justice, that retaining the islands threatened the base's future. Defence Secretary John Healey stated that without the deal, the base could become inoperable within years.

However, with the US withdrawal of support, Prime Minister faced pressure from his own party to abandon the plan, with MPs calling it financially and militarily unjustifiable. Former Foreign Office official Simon McDonald noted that the UK's dual objectives of complying with international law and strengthening US relations were upended by presidential hostility, forcing a rethink.

The situation leaves the future of the Chagos archipelago and the critical military installation in a state of flux, as the White House explores alternatives including a direct purchase





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Chagos Islands Diego Garcia US-UK Military Base Mauritius Sovereignty Transfer Donald Trump International Law Indian Ocean

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

I'm a Greece guidebook writer - these are my favourite secret beachesTourism is booming in Greece, but with so many islands and the mainland to choose from, there's nearly always a quiet beach to retreat to

Read more »

'Hidden gem' European city with wine from €2.50 and four stunning islandsRijeka is a lesser-known Croatian coastal city that's often overlooked by British tourists. Sitting on Kvarner Bay, it offers an affordable Rijeka beach holiday with wine from €2.50, alpine views, and easy access to the islands of Krk, Cres, Rab and Lošinj.

Read more »

The idyllic, car-free islands where Istanbul residents escape the heatThe Princes' Islands are a traditional summer getaway for city dwellers and have a time-capsule feel

Read more »

Abiotic Factor Gets Tropical DLC 'Entropic Break'Abiotic Factor, the Half-Life 1-styled survival game praised by PC Gamer, is getting a new DLC called Entropic Break. The expansion brings a tropical adventure with sun-drenched seas, forgotten islands, and the warped GATE Leaf Test Facility. Players will confront new fanatics, digital disorder, far-flung anomalies, and the Flesh Dimension. The DLC is set to release later this year.

Read more »