US Crude Oil Inventories Rise 9.0 Million Barrels in Week Ending November 6

The American Petroleum Institute estimated US crude oil stocks rose 9.0 million barrels, while Strategic Petroleum Reserve releases helped support commercial supplies.

The American Petroleum Institute (API) estimated that United States crude oil inventories rose by 9.0 million barrels in the week ending November 6. The build followed a drawdown of 5.267 million barrels in the prior week. The API figures show a sharp reversal in the short-term trend for commercial crude stocks, which had been falling over the preceding months.

Crude oil inventories are a key indicator for energy traders, refiners, and policymakers because they show how much oil is available to meet demand. The API publishes its estimates ahead of the official weekly data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), giving the market an early read on supply conditions.

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Crude Inventory Trends and Strategic Reserve Draws

Commercial crude oil inventories excluding the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) have lost more than 54 million barrels over the last 30 weeks, according to API data. Over the current year, those commercial stocks are down by 3 million barrels.

The API data indicates that the decline in commercial stocks has been kept in check in part by draws from the SPR. For the week ending November 6, 2.7 million barrels of crude oil left the SPR to aid commercial inventories.

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The SPR is the emergency oil reserve held by the United States government. Analysts generally treat a level between 250 million and 300 million barrels as the operational minimum. Below that range, the reserve may find it difficult to pump and process oil efficiently, which limits how much crude can be released in an emergency.

The source also reports a weekly figure that rose from 13.992 million barrels per day in the prior week, and that stood 352,000 barrels per day above the level recorded a year earlier. The source does not fully specify the total SPR inventory level for the period, so that figure should be checked against the official EIA release.

Gasoline, Distillate, and Cushing Stock Movements

Gasoline inventories rose by 1.427 million barrels in the week prior to the November 6 reporting period. According to the latest EIA data, gasoline inventories were 2% below the five-year average for this time of year.

Distillate inventories, which include diesel and heating oil, posted a build of 1.5 million barrels in the latest week. That compares with a loss of 270,000 barrels in the week before. The EIA data shows distillate inventories were 13% below the five-year average heading into this reporting period.

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Cushing inventory, the stock kept at the delivery hub for the WTI Crude futures contract, gained 182,000 barrels. That followed a gain of 511,000 barrels in the previous week. Because Cushing is the physical delivery point for WTI futures, its stock levels are closely watched by traders pricing US benchmark crude.

Market Impact and Next Steps for Energy Data

For fuel buyers and energy markets, the mix of data points is important. A large crude build can ease near-term supply concerns, while distillate stocks that remain 13% below the five-year average suggest tighter supplies of diesel and heating oil relative to normal seasonal levels.

The SPR releases highlight a trade-off for policymakers. Drawing down the reserve can cushion commercial stocks in the short run, but the reserve operating minimum of 250 million to 300 million barrels limits how far that strategy can go before pumping efficiency becomes a concern.

The next official confirmation of these figures will come from the EIA weekly petroleum status report. Market participants will compare that release with the API estimates to gauge whether the crude build holds, and whether Cushing and distillate stocks continue their recent direction.